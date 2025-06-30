Gon would have never spared Pitou in Hunter x Hunter, and the signs were always present

From the start, Hunter x Hunter establishes Gon Freecss as an innocent, curious child who loves the outdoors and enjoys having an adventure. However, there is something more primitive than that on the inside.
Gon's primal nature becomes less and less contestable as the story progresses, eventually resulting in the cold-blooded killing of Neferpitou. No matter how apologetic Pitou was, Gon was beyond redemption by that point. The outburst of rage was not sudden. It was the final act of a mental and emotional collapse that had years of history.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.
Gon’s descent into darkness and the making of a monster in Hunter x Hunter
Gon's thirst for revenge did not start the second he heard about Kite's fate. It started when he realized Kite could no longer be saved. Gon probably knew Kite was dead at his core, but he held it at bay in hope and denial. Once it was clear, the ground was taken from beneath his feet.
Pitou's pleas for Komugi's life did not reach him. Instead, they only boiled him further. Gon saw no doctor fighting for a life. He saw a monster masquerading as something feeling, and he wasn't having it. No apology could’ve saved Pitou because Gon no longer wanted justice. He wanted to destroy. What sets Gon apart from traditional shonen heroes is his emotional volatility.
Also read: "Character came alive"- This Hunter x Hunter cosplay has fans gushing over its likeness
He doesn’t operate from a place of unwavering morality. He follows instinct, emotion, and challenge. We see it early on, whether it’s laughing after nearly dying to Hisoka, or threatening to kill Komugi, Gon exhibits a kind of animalistic behavior. Yes, he does form solid attachments, but he also has violent outbursts when he is in anguish.
With Killua, another child disturbed emotionally, this is illustrated. Gon doesn’t recoil from darkness; he lives with it. More than any Chimera Ant, Gon himself became the monster. He crossed a line that no hero should cross when he threatened Komugi.
Also read: Togashi is a master of his craft, and this character's design from Hunter x Hunter says it all
Even in a savage world like Hunter x Hunter, that moral line of no return was crossed. Gon risked everything, his life, his Nen, even his friendships, just to kill Pitou. Nothing else mattered to him at that point. His wish to see his father was abandoned, and his bond with Killua was disregarded. All that was left was rage.
Final thoughts
In the end, Hunter x Hunter doesn’t present Gon as a flawless beacon of heroism. It shows us a boy who, pushed past his limits, unraveled completely. Pitou could have dropped to her knees and wept, and Gon still would have struck her down. This wasn’t about justice. It was the final act of a boy who had lost everything and was ready to lose himself.
Also read
- 8 anime fathers who make Ging from Hunter x Hunter look like a saint
- I think this moment in HunterxHunter captures Gon's growth perfectly, and there's no better way to show it
- You may hate me for this, but the Hunter x Hunter 1999 anime is better than Madhouse's in one key area