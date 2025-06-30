Gon would have never spared Pitou in Hunter x Hunter, and the signs were always present

From the start, Hunter x Hunter establishes Gon Freecss as an innocent, curious child who loves the outdoors and enjoys having an adventure. However, there is something more primitive than that on the inside.

Ad

Gon's primal nature becomes less and less contestable as the story progresses, eventually resulting in the cold-blooded killing of Neferpitou. No matter how apologetic Pitou was, Gon was beyond redemption by that point. The outburst of rage was not sudden. It was the final act of a mental and emotional collapse that had years of history.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Gon’s descent into darkness and the making of a monster in Hunter x Hunter

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Gon's thirst for revenge did not start the second he heard about Kite's fate. It started when he realized Kite could no longer be saved. Gon probably knew Kite was dead at his core, but he held it at bay in hope and denial. Once it was clear, the ground was taken from beneath his feet.

Pitou's pleas for Komugi's life did not reach him. Instead, they only boiled him further. Gon saw no doctor fighting for a life. He saw a monster masquerading as something feeling, and he wasn't having it. No apology could’ve saved Pitou because Gon no longer wanted justice. He wanted to destroy. What sets Gon apart from traditional shonen heroes is his emotional volatility.

Ad

Also read: "Character came alive"- This Hunter x Hunter cosplay has fans gushing over its likeness

He doesn’t operate from a place of unwavering morality. He follows instinct, emotion, and challenge. We see it early on, whether it’s laughing after nearly dying to Hisoka, or threatening to kill Komugi, Gon exhibits a kind of animalistic behavior. Yes, he does form solid attachments, but he also has violent outbursts when he is in anguish.

Ad

With Killua, another child disturbed emotionally, this is illustrated. Gon doesn’t recoil from darkness; he lives with it. More than any Chimera Ant, Gon himself became the monster. He crossed a line that no hero should cross when he threatened Komugi.

Also read: Togashi is a master of his craft, and this character's design from Hunter x Hunter says it all

Even in a savage world like Hunter x Hunter, that moral line of no return was crossed. Gon risked everything, his life, his Nen, even his friendships, just to kill Pitou. Nothing else mattered to him at that point. His wish to see his father was abandoned, and his bond with Killua was disregarded. All that was left was rage.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the end, Hunter x Hunter doesn’t present Gon as a flawless beacon of heroism. It shows us a boy who, pushed past his limits, unraveled completely. Pitou could have dropped to her knees and wept, and Gon still would have struck her down. This wasn’t about justice. It was the final act of a boy who had lost everything and was ready to lose himself.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More