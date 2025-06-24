I think this moment in Hunter x Hunter captures Gon's growth perfectly, and there's no better way to show it

Hunter x Hunter is anime's most psychologically complex plot. Character development here is beyond simple coming-of-age tropes. One of the many impacts of Gon's development is when he stops calling his father "dad" and just names him.

This little language change actually stands for much more than teenage disobedience; it is the specific point where Gon is transformed from a child, looking for a father's approval, into a true Hunter, driven purely by curiosity and adventure.

This evolution is not just about the relationship between Gon and his absent father, but also about the fact that he is a protagonist.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

From “Dad” to “Ging”: How a pronoun redefined Gon's journey in Hunter x Hunter

The trigger for that plot is Ging's message, which is the one moment that brings together years of struggling with emotions into one. Before listening to the tape, Gon always referred to Ging as "my father," carrying the weight of filial expectation and the burden of seeking approval from someone who existed more as myth than reality.

The words themselves reflected this reality of language as a possessive relationship; Gon was the one who had a father figure in the form of Ying and who was in debt to him for attention, guidance, and love. However, transforming the tape radically changes the game.

With the help of the tape, Gon learns that his father does not see their connection as a traditional paternal bond; instead, he perceives it as a meeting of two equal hunters.

The realization does not turn Gon into a depressed person; rather, the opposite occurs, he becomes free.

The change from "dad" to "Ging" symbolizes a cognitive and emotional development that few fictional characters succeed in doing with such organic developmental paradoxes. This linguistic growth closely resembles Gon's talk with Mito, where he describes Ging as "like an uncle he admires."

This comparison perfectly encapsulates the new dynamic—relationship without dependency, admiration without fear. An uncle symbolizes your own will to admire him, not the obligation of him to love you.

This new viewpoint drastically changes the picture of Gon's quest from one of a son's struggle for a father's bond to a Hunter's quest for an exciting target.

The genuineness of this character's development reinforces why it is true. Gon does not change the bitterness or resentment he would have had. In contrast to those feelings, he is cheerful. His entrance into the world of Hunters evolves from emotional neediness to intellectual obsession.

What he is doing now is not tracking the father figure who abandoned him, but a legendary Hunter whose unusualness makes him the perfect quarry. This modification lifts Gon's story from being a narrative about trauma recovery to one that teaches about the true meaning of being a Hunter. Yoshihiro Togashi's expertise is visible through this minute character work.

Not using any dramatic confrontations or explosive expressions, but only allowing Gon's character development to occur through the use of a pronoun. In doing so, he respects both the character and the audience, trusting them to realize the significance of such so-called subtle changes.

Conclusion

Gon and Killua as seen in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

The change in focus from "dad" to "hunting" forms the essence of Hunter x Hunter, a story where power is derived from inner mental and emotional development instead of the power levels or special abilities.

The adventure of Gon teaches us that growth often consists of the redefinition of the relationships on our own terms and not in the acceptance of the imposed ones.

In the process of learning to see Ging as a man to be hunted rather than a father to please, Gon finally becomes the Hunter he was always supposed to be.

