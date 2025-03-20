What is Netero's power in Hunter x Hunter? His Nen ability, explained

In the vast world of Hunter x Hunter, few characters command as much respect and awe as Isaac Netero, the 12th Chairman of the Hunter Association. Netero stands as a legendary figure in the complex power structure of the anime with unmatched strength that once dominated the entire world. However, what is Netero's power?

Netero's dominant strength is his 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva, a powerful Nen ability that enabled him to challenge the most powerful adversaries. Netero maintained his position as one of the strongest characters throughout the story even though he experienced advanced age and could battle threats that would overpower almost every Hunter.

Netero's Nen Ability, Explained

Fans often wonder, "What is Netero's power?" The 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva (Hyakushiki Kannon) represents Netero's main Nen ability where it creates a huge golden statue with many arms that copies his movements. Netero belongs to the Enhancer type within Nen abilities but his skill exhibits mastery over multiple Nen categories through advanced aura manipulation.

Netero starts his ability by putting his hands in the prayer position, perfected through daily mountain training rituals of 10,000 repetitions. Netero can attack at an incredible speed using the 100-Type Guanyin Bodhisattva to deliver strikes that surpass sound speed.

In his fight with Meruem, Netero showed he could execute his prayer motion then strike over 16 times every second and deliver thousands of hits in less than one minute. His incredible speed rendered him a dangerous opponent despite facing the seemingly unbeatable Chimera Ant King.

The Zero Hand is Netero's ultimate ability that focuses all his residual aura into one powerful strike. Netero's power became truly fearsome through his Poor Man's Rose implant which served as a miniature nuclear bomb for his final contingency plan demonstrating his readiness to sacrifice everything to perform his Chairman duties.

Netero's Other Powers and Abilities in Hunter x Hunter

What is Netero's power? Netero demonstrates multiple exceptional abilities beyond his Nen expertise, establishing him as a formidable presence in Hunter x Hunter. Despite looking old, his physical attributes show how many years of training have allowed him to achieve complete control over his body.

Netero's incredible speed makes him move beyond the perceptual limits of most characters allowing him to easily outclass younger Hunters Gon and Killua in their ball game challenge. The powerful abilities of Netero demonstrate his capacity to withstand extreme falls without sustaining damage and effortlessly defeat numerous Chimera Ants during his "warm-up" exercises.

His durability is such that direct strikes from powerful fighters cause him little concern, and he can continue fighting effectively even after losing limbs. Perhaps most remarkable is Netero's battle intellect.

Even Meruem acknowledged that Netero's selection of attacks was "flawless," requiring the Chimera Ant King to develop pattern recognition bordering on precognition before he could counter effectively. This tactical genius, combined with decades of combat experience, makes Netero an opponent who can maximize every advantage in battle.

Conclusion

The legend of Netero extends beyond his combat abilities. As a character who survived two expeditions to the Dark Continent—a feat with a mere 0.04% survival rate—Netero represents the pinnacle of what a Hunter can achieve through dedication and training.

Though he claimed his power had diminished to half its peak in his old age, Netero's final battle proved that even at his weakest, he remained one of the most formidable characters in all of Hunter x Hunter.

