Is Chrollo Lucilfer evil in Hunter x Hunter? Explored

Chrollo Lucilfer from Hunter x Hunter stands apart from conventional shonen antagonists through his composed behavior and strategic brilliance, which enable his merciless deeds. His intricate character development and ethical grayness create a fascinating persona that captures Hunter x Hunter’s sophisticated depiction of villains, transcending basic good versus evil themes.

Is Chrollo Lucilfer evil? Regardless of his cruel and destructive actions he cannot be labeled as merely "evil," since this designation ignores his character complexity.

He operates within a moral gray zone as a product of his environment, follows a unique set of values that diverge from standard moral principles, which makes him one of the most philosophically profound villains in anime.

Chrollo Lucilfer’s moral code forged by rejection and loyalty in Hunter x Hunter

Chrollo Lucilfer (Image via Madhouse)

Under Chrollo Lucilfer's leadership the Phantom Troupe shows his moral principles which enforce complete loyalty to members, but display disregard or violence towards those outside the group. The deep sorrow Chrollo feels when Uvogin dies starkly contrasts with his total indifference to civilian lives.

This highlights his selective moral code, where loyalty to the Troupe outweighs any regard for outsiders. This insular morality stems from his origins in Meteor City— a place erased from maps, where inhabitants are treated as non-existent. In such a world, Chrollo developed the belief that force is justified when society denies you recognition.

The Meteor City's motto, “We reject no one, so take nothing from us,” reflects a defensive ideology born from collective abandonment. Their violence and theft become twisted forms of reclamation— of dignity, identity, and agency.

While this doesn’t excuse their crimes, it reframes them as acts driven by trauma and survival, positioning Chrollo as a complex figure shaped by a world that first discarded him.

Chrollo Lucilfer’s existential quest for identity through stolen power

Chrollo Lucilfer (Image via Madhouse)

Perhaps the most revealing aspect of Chrollo's character is his obsession with collecting abilities through his Skill Hunter Nen technique. Unlike most villains who seek power for dominance, Chrollo's theft seems almost existential— a way to forge an identity from stolen fragments when one's origin provided none.

His collection of abilities mirrors his collection of treasures: both represent his attempt to construct meaning from acquisition. When he steals, he isn't merely taking objects but appropriating identities, histories, and purposes— filling the void left by his stateless upbringing.

What ultimately elevates Chrollo beyond typical antagonists is his philosophical depth. During his battle with Hisoka, we glimpse his existential musings about the nature of life and death. His reading of Bandit's Secret while surrounded by audience members he's prepared to sacrifice reveals a man comfortable with the contradictions of his existence.

He appreciates beauty while creating ugliness, values loyalty while betraying society, and contemplates the soul while taking lives. This contradiction makes him not just evil, but tragically human— a villain whose complexity demands understanding even as his actions deserve condemnation.

Chrollo Lucilfer's unsettling depth of moral ambiguity

Chrollo Lucilfer (Image via Madhouse)

Togashi's creation of Chrollo demonstrates Hunter x Hunter's commitment to moral complexity. In a series where heroes can be selfish and villains can be principled, Chrollo represents the ultimate moral ambiguity. He challenges viewers to question not just whether he is evil, but whether such binary categories are sufficient to understand human behavior.

The discomfort we feel at his occasional humanity— his tears, his loyalty, his philosophical nature— reveals how Hunter x Hunter forces us to confront the uncomfortable truth that villainy rarely recognizes itself as such, and that the most dangerous moral systems are those that justify atrocity through selective empathy.

Conclusion

Chrollo Lucilfer (Image via Madhouse)

Chrollo Lucilfer embodies Togashi’s nuanced approach to villainy in Hunter x Hunter. More than a killer or thief, he represents an ideology born from societal rejection and twisted by a found family turned destructive.

His actions challenge viewers to question the nature of evil, revealing how human desires— belonging, purpose, identity— can curdle into monstrosity when shaped by pain and isolation. In a morally gray world, Chrollo’s terror lies not in his inhumanity, but in how deeply human he remains. His legacy isn’t in death or power, but in forcing us to confront how easily our own ethics can be distorted.

