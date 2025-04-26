10 anime characters like Chrollo from Hunter x Hunter

Anime characters like Chrollo from Hunter x Hunter are serene, sharp, and always in command. They lead from behind the scenes, plan ten steps ahead, and never allow emotions to cloud their judgment. These characters don't seek attention—they go about their business and only speak when necessary. Their mere presence changes the mood of a scene.

These characters are most often played as villains or anti-heroes, but their keen intellects and subtle charm render them unforgettable. Some pull strings from behind the scenes, and others outwit their foes by being clever and strategic. Each one holds power without necessarily having to prove it. From Dazai Osamu to Kokushibo, here are the 10 anime characters like Chrollo.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Dazai Osamu, Orochimaru, and 8 other anime characters like Chrollo from Hunter x Hunter

1) Dazai Osamu (Bungou Stray Dogs)

Dazai Osamu as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Dazai Osamu from Bungou Stray Dogs is one of the former Port Mafia executives with a sharp intellect and unreadable personality. Similar to Chrollo, he conceals his real motives behind a serene smile. Both commanded dangerous factions and escaped without losing control or respect.

Dazai is manipulative, a master of psychological warfare, and always ahead of his adversaries. He does not use brute force—he plays with minds. His aloofness, dual life, and mysterious behavior are reminiscent of Chrollo's manner. This makes Dazai one of the anime characters like Chrollo.

2) Orochimaru (Naruto)

Orochimaru as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Orochimaru is a rogue ninja, consumed by knowledge and immortality. Like Chrollo, he rules from behind the scenes, establishing loyalty through fear and mystery. Both command deadly groups with strict loyalty but conceal their own agendas. Orochimaru is also not often emotional, similar to Chrollo's unreadable composure.

They control situations without brute force, relying on intellect and mystery. Their interests lie beyond power—they pursue meaning in chaos. Both are unpredictable, composed, and always ahead of their foes. This makes Orochimaru one of the anime characters like Chrollo.

3) Sosuke Aizen (Bleach)

Sosuke Aizen as seen in anime (Image via PIerrot)

Sosuke Aizen is a former Soul Reaper captain who hides his ambitions behind grace and control. Both Sasuke and Chrollo are serene, calm, and unpredictable. Aizen builds his own team of strong supporters, just like the Phantom Troupe. He controls things at a macro-level and hardly ever shows emotion.

His intelligence, wit, and godlike aspirations are the reflections of Chrollo's reserved superiority. Aizen stands as one of the anime characters, like Chrollo, in mind as well as strategy.

4) Ryo Asuka (Devilman Crybaby)

Ryo Asuka as seen in anime (Image via Science SARU)

Ryo Asuka of Devilman Crybaby is an enigmatic character with a hidden true identity and motivations. He's super smart, emotionally detached, and always ahead of the curve. Similar to Chrollo, Ryo also wears a mask of chaos behind an otherwise serene demeanor. They erase the difference between friend and enemy, and therefore, their presence is unnerving.

Even their appearance—cool, tranquil, and enigmatic—is part of their aura. Like Chrollo, Ryo manipulates from behind and manipulates others for the realization of a higher cause. Ryo is also one of the anime characters like Chrollo by action and atmosphere.

5) Griffith (Berserk)

Griffith as seen in anime (Image via GEMBA)

Griffith is charming and speaks as a dreamer, but his deeds reflect a cold, ruthless strategist. Unlike Chrollo’s spiritual calm, Griffith charms loyalty with visions of destiny. He manipulates people like chess pieces, not out of fear but out of admiration. When he betrays those nearest to him, it is done with the same expressionless grace Chrollo shows in battle.

The White Hawk, similar to Chrollo, has a team of assassins—each member owing allegiance to a vision that appears great but conceals profound selfishness. This places Griffith among the anime characters like Chrollo.

6) Johan Liebert (Monster)

Johan Liebert as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Johan never raises his voice. He whispers chaos into people, then disappears before they even know what hit them. Like Chrollo, Johan has no use for brute force; instead, he employs charisma and subtle manipulation.

Where Chrollo uses ideology to guide the Phantom Troupe, Johan offers no ideology—simply a mirror holding up the darkest aspects of his targets. Both possess a philosophical twist to the cruelty, acting as if doing an experiment rather than doing evil. This makes Johan one of the anime characters like Chrollo.

7) Makishima Shogo (Psycho-Pass)

Makishima Shogo as seen in anime (Image via Production I.G.)

Makishima finds poetry in destruction, testing society's rules just to watch them shatter. Similar to Chrollo, he uses violence as a platform for a greater question regarding humanity. But where Chrollo operates in teams, Makishima likes to operate alone, fueled by his passion for books and ideas.

Both men, though, upset the status quo with intellect, not passion. Their enemies rarely get to hate them—only to understand them too late. This puts Makishima among the anime characters like Chrollo.

8) Tetta Kisaki (Tokyo Revengers)

Tetta Kisaki as seen in anime (Image via Liden Films)

Kisaki is not physically strong, but his ambition is volcanic in nature. Similar to Chrollo, he's a leader who hides in plain sight—he's always strategizing, never acting on the spur of the moment. He manipulates emotions, redefines relationships, and views people as tools.

But where Chrollo is serene even when trapped, Kisaki tends to fall into despair once his plans are foiled. Nevertheless, both engage in long games of high stakes with a trail of pain and confusion. Kisaki ranks among the anime characters like Chrollo.

9) Akashi Seijuro (Kuroko no Basket)

Akashi Seijuro as seen in anime (Image via Production I.G.)

Akashi doesn't kill, but he overpowers with pure psychological force. As a basketball captain in a high school, he manipulates others to his desire simply by staring at them. Similar to Chrollo, he knows the thoughts of others far too well and makes every situation feel inevitable.

His tranquil personality conceals a ferocious pride, and when challenged, he transforms into a colder, more commanding version of himself. Both characters play like kings, never in doubt as to the result of their next move. This puts Akashi among the anime characters like Chrollo.

10) Kokushibo (Demon Slayer)

Kokushibo as seen in anime (Image via ufotable)

Kokushibo speaks little but holds an overwhelming presence. Similar to Chrollo, he commands with a quiet authority, never having to shout or threaten. What makes him comparable is his devotion to a personal code, even if it costs him peace.

His fights aren't merely for survival but for a purpose—echoing Chrollo's philosophical interests. Kokushibo also has faith in power through structure, fighting with calculated blows with no wasted motion. Kokushibo is among the anime characters like Chrollo.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Chrollo make a long-lasting impression without ever having to raise their voice. Dazai Osamu, Griffith, Johan Liebert, and Sosuke Aizen all portray this quiet dominance. They do not require demonstrations of power—just their existence unsettles and intrigues.

Their minds are sharper than their blades, and their silence is louder than war cries. These characters are not only intelligent; they're unsettlingly accurate. Each of them warps the world to suit themselves with minimal effort.

