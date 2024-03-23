Why does Kisaki call Takemichi a hero in Tokyo Revengers? Explained

The popular anime and manga series Tokyo Revengers has quickly become a global phenomenon, drawing in viewers with its exciting storylines and complex characters. One relationship that has puzzled many fans is the dynamic between Tetta Kisaki and protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki.

More specifically, fans wonder why the villainous Kisaki often refers to Takemichi as "Hero" throughout the series. Interestingly, Kisaki calls Takemichi a "hero" because of a childhood incident where Takemichi bravely defended Hinata Tachibana from bullies, while Kisaki, whose love for Hina was unrequited, stood by helplessly.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga.

An incident surrounding Kisaki's unrequited love for Hina in Tokyo Revengers gave birth to the "Hero" nickname

As a child, Kisaki harbored an unrequited love for Hinata Tachibana (Hina). Although shy and timid, Kisaki cared deeply for Hina, as she was the only one who showed him kindness. One day, while walking home from school, Kisaki witnessed Hina being bullied but was too afraid to step in.

Suddenly, Takemichi appeared and bravely defended Hina from the bullies. Kisaki realized Hina would likely fall for her hero Takemichi instead of him. His fears came true as Hina and Takemichi grew close over the years in the Tokyo Revengers manga, eventually marrying as adults.

Kisaki's jealousy towards Takemichi stems from this childhood incident, where Takemichi seemingly "stole" Hina's heart. Consumed by bitterness, Kisaki became determined to gain power and win Hina back.

He manipulated his way up the Tokyo Manji Gang (Toman) ranks, believing a position of authority would impress Hina. However, his ruthless actions only distanced him further from his beloved Hina. Kisaki's hatred for Takemichi intensified, as he watched Takemichi and Hina's romance blossom.

No matter how hard Kisaki tried, he could not surpass Takemichi's "heroic" status in Hina's eyes. Ultimately, Kisaki's obsession with Hina fueled his descent into complete villainy.

The "Hero" reference explained in details

As explained, the name "Hero" symbolizes Takemichi's courage in defending Hina from bullies as a child, which Kisaki lacked. In Tokyo Revengers chapter 182, Kisaki confirms that a "hero" stole Hina's heart that day, fueling his hatred towards Takemichi.

Nevertheless, Kisaki likely harbors a grudging admiration for Takemichi's heroism. The moniker "Hero" encapsulates the tangled knot of emotions—longing, anger, resentment, awe—that Kisaki associates with Takemichi. It serves as a bitter acknowledgement that Takemichi succeeded where Kisaki did not.

Could they have been friends?

Interestingly, Takemichi believes he and Kisaki could have been friends under different circumstances. The two set aside their rivalry briefly and teamed up during the Christmas Showdown arc. This demonstrates they could have had a friendly bond if not for Kisaki's dark path.

In the manga's final timeline, Takemichi makes one last time leap to his and Mikey's childhood to prevent the grim fate suffered by many Tokyo Revengers characters across timelines. Critically, Takemichi is able to stop the events that led to Kisaki's unhealthy obsession and descent into becoming a cold-blooded villain.

As a result, Kisaki joins Takemichi, Mikey and others, as the eighth founding member of the Tokyo Manji Gang. Over a decade later, Kisaki is shown overlooking Takemichi and Hina's wedding celebration along with other Toman members.

While he doesn't look overjoyed, Kisaki's presence suggests he has firmly integrated with Toman through nonviolence. As the "Hero" who saved Kisaki from himself, Takemichi delivers hope that even the greatest hatred can be overcome through compassion and understanding.

In summary, Kisaki's "Hero" reference for Takemichi in Tokyo Revengers encapsulates years of complex emotions—longing for Hina, jealousy over her affection for Takemichi, and grudging admiration for Takemichi's bravery.

Their fateful childhood encounter set Kisaki on the path to villainy, showing how a simple heroic act can have immense consequences. Yet, in another timeline, the two are close friends, proving people can change when given the chance.

