How did Dazai survive getting shot in the head in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5? Explained

With the release of the Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 finale, fans witnessed the return of fan-favorite anime character Osamu Dazai. Fans were led to believe that he died after getting shot in the head by Nakahara Chuuya. However, he managed to survive and returned in the season finale. So, how did he do it?

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 finale saw the end of the Vampire Infection Outbreak Arc as the Armed Detective Agency managed to stop Fukuchi's plan. Aya helped Bram take control over the Vampires, while Fukuzawa instructed the armies to cease their fire through the One Order. Soon after, Teruko killed Fukuchi, allowing Fukuzawa to become the Chief Commander of the Army of Mankind.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5: How did Osamu Dazai survive the headshot?

Chuuya Nakahara as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

As revealed by the Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 finale, Chuuya Nakahara had never become a Vampire. He attached faux fangs to his teeth, following which he pretended to be a Vampire on his boss's orders. He then reached Meursault and acted as an ally for Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Chuuya was the one who used gravity manipulation to slow the elevator's fall in episode 11 when Dazai saved Sigma and himself fell down the floors with the elevator. It is how Dazai managed to escape the crash in the first place. Otherwise, he would have died from the fall itself. Instead, he was left with a broken leg.

Osamu Dazai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Upon seeing this, Fyodor sent Chuuya to Dazai's location to shoot him dead. Immediately upon his arrival, Dazai and Chuuya managed to convince Fyodor that they were enemies. Following that, Chuuya shot Dazai in the head, leaving Fyodor and the fans to believe that the Armed Detective Agency member had passed away.

However, Dazai returned in the Bungo Stray Dogs season finale, as he seemingly survived the gunshot. He revealed that Chuuya had used his Gravity Manipulation ability to stop the bullet from ever reaching Dazai.

Osamu Dazai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Given that bullets are very fast, Fyodor wasn't able to make out if the bullet had actually hit Dazai or not. Hence, he was led to believe that Dazai had passed away. While in reality, he was pretending to have passed away.

That said, the same story is yet to be shown in the manga. Therefore, there is a small chance that Mangaka Kafka Asagiri may change the story later. However, for now, this is the only canon storyline surrounding Dazai's survival.

How did Fyodor die in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5?

Fyodor as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

After escaping Meursault, Fyodor was set to leave the prison using a helicopter. However, given that Dazai had previously managed to injure Fyodor's hand, the Five Deadly Omens member wasn't able to pilot the helicopter himself. Thus, he asked one of his vampires to do it for him.

Elsewhere, at the same time, Aya had managed to pull out the sword from Bram, allowing him to become Count Dracula again. Edogawa Ranpo took note of this and asked Bram to kill Fyodor using one of his vampires close to him. This vampire happened to be the one piloting the helicopter. The vampire stabbed Fyodor, following which he flew the helicopter at a building, causing a huge blast.

