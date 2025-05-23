Alluka Zoldyck is Hunter x Hunter's greatest lost opportunity, and it's because Togashi's writing style

As a pinnacle work in anime and manga Hunter x Hunter receives widespread acclaim for its power mechanics and character complexity alongside Yoshihiro Togashi's exceptional writing skills. The story structure of Hunter x Hunter contains noticeable elements that remain insufficiently developed.

Alluka Zoldyck represents the series' most significant missed potential through her introduction and usage as one of the narrative oversights. Alluka's potential to transform the Hunter x Hunter universe stays untapped because she serves mainly as a shortcut instead of becoming the complex character she could have been.

Alluka Zoldyck: A wasted opportunity in Hunter x Hunter's narrative depth

Alluka and Killua (Image via Madhouse)

The conditions under which Alluka Zoldyck entered the Hunter x Hunter universe depict the deep-rooted problem with her character. The strategic entrance of Alluka happens when Togashi needed an escape solution to his story since the Chimera Ant arc left Gon in what seemed like an irreversible situation.

By forcing his protagonist into situations that seemed beyond resolution, Togashi trapped himself within the limits of his story choices. Alluka's arrival provides the story with convenient wish-granting powers through her link to Nanika who lives inside her. The deus ex machina solution immediately diminishes Alluka's potential as a meaningful character.

Her introduction bypasses the natural family development of the Zoldycks and avoids any careful narrative integration by existing only to resolve a specific plot challenge. Her overwhelming power theoretically makes her able to solve all series conflicts but after one use, arbitrary rules confine her abilities.

The character operates in a narrative suspension because his powers prevent him from being used freely, while his convenience makes him impossible to discard. Alluka's unrealized potential represents the tragic element of her character. Her Zoldyck family membership granted her access to one of the most intriguing bloodlines within Hunter x Hunter.

Alluka Zoldyck (Image via Madhouse)

The bond between Alluka and Killua presented chances to delve into themes of family loyalty, protection, and unconditional love, alongside Hunter x Hunter's finest character interactions. The connection between Alluka and Nanika created complex psychological themes that Togashi could have deeply examined just like he does with other characters. Instead, Alluka remains static.

Alluka's character shows her childlike innocence and dependence on Killua but Nanika's presence turns her into a non-independent character who serves merely as a vessel. Her wish-granting rules appear more as quick fixes than limitations since they stop her abilities from disrupting the story's internal logic.

The plot strategy eliminates the opportunity for both Alluka and the audience to experience meaningful character exploration. Togashi's usual writing strengths of detailed character development and intricate moral shades do not work for Alluka.

Although Kurapika and Hisoka along with other minor characters are developed with depth to make them memorable, Alluka functions mostly through her connections to others as Killua’s treasured sibling followed by her role as Gon's deliverance. Within the story, Alluka fails to establish her own identity.

The opportunity lost affects more than just the depth of individual characters. Alluka's unique abilities possessed enough transformative potential to reshape the power structures in Hunter x Hunter while generating new story conflicts or investigating the philosophical meanings of wish granting. Her talent remains unexplored as she is swiftly sent offstage to maintain the existing power structure.

Conclusion

Alluka Zoldyck (Image via Madhouse)

Togashi excels at balancing twists with narrative consistency throughout Hunter x Hunter but Alluka is an exception where his storytelling approach appears to have faltered. Her introduction solved an immediate problem but created a larger issue—a character with unlimited potential reduced to a plot convenience.

In a series celebrated for its complex characters and moral ambiguity, Alluka stands as a reminder that even master storytellers can sometimes sacrifice long-term character development for short-term narrative solutions. Her underutilization remains Hunter x Hunter's most significant missed opportunity, a character who could have been extraordinary but was instead merely functional.

