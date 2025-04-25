Why is Ging so special in Hunter x Hunter? His powers and abilities, explained

As Hunter x Hunter fans would know, a major portion of the series focused on Gon Freecss going after his father, Ging Freecss, hoping to meet him. While Gon did not know much about his father, those who knew him depicted him as special. So, why is Ging considered so special in Hunter x Hunter?
Ging Freecss is considered special due to his immense Nen abilities, which saw Netero dub him as one of the top five Nen users in the world. While the manga has given fans glimpses of his abilities, much of his powers are still shrouded in mystery.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Hunter x Hunter manga.
Why is Ging Freecss so special?
Ging Freecss is primarily considered special because of his Nen abilities. But beyond that, as a Ruins Hunter, he has significantly contributed to preserving and restoring countless ruins for everyone to see.
In time, Ging Freecss became rich and as powerful as the country's President. In fact, he is a Double-Star Hunter who qualifies for a Triple-Star License.
While much information surrounding him is classified, former Hunter Association Chairman Netero believed him to be a top-five Nen user and picked him as one of his twelve Zodiacs.
Ging's Nen ability in Hunter x Hunter
While it is still unknown what Nen category Ging Freecss falls under, he has shown extreme prowess in Emission and Manipulation. His actions also indicated considerable skills in Enhancement.
As for his Nen abilities, he has shown good adaptability in copying other people's abilities. While one can mistake "copying" as his Nen ability, Ging described it as his talent, as he could imitate any punching ability as long as he had been hit with it before.
Till now, Ging Freecss has displayed three Nen abilities: Remote Punch, Ultra Sound, and Phasing Bullets. Ging copied Leorio Paradinight's Remote Punch and was later inspired by the incident to use Ultrasound for detection instead of regular En. As for Phasing Bullets, the ability allows Ging to shoot a projectile of aura at his target without damaging anything in between.
Ging's other powers and abilities, explained
Ging Freecss is known to possess Immense Speed. This was evident from how quickly he climbed the World Tree. While the anime never gave us a figure, he got tired of waiting for Gon after climbing the same.
The same incident also showcased his Enhanced Adaptability as he was able to converse at the top of the World Tree for many hours without feeling troubled by the low oxygen level and temperature that came with the altitude
Ging Freecss also possesses Genius-Level Intellect. He foresaw all of Gon's choices and actions in trying to find him and correctly guessed the process to decide the Hunter Association's next Chairman.
Lastly, Ging Freecss is also a Polymath and Polygot, meaning he has extensive knowledge in various fields and can speak several languages.
