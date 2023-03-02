Hunter x Hunter: 10 Nen abilities that would be useful in real life

The Hunter x Hunter series has one of the most diverse and unique power systems in anime, Nen. With Nen, the only limits are the user's Nen typer and their imagination. It is also one of the only power systems where there really are no weaknesses, causing many upsets to occur in Hunter x Hunter.

Due to the wide variety of Nen abilities, it is safe to say some of them would be perfect for use in real life. Some of these abilities would not only make lives a lot more efficient, they would also have a positive effect on society as a whole.

Disclaimer: This contains spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter manga and 2011 anime series and reflects the author's personal opinions.

This list of Nen abilities from Hunter x Hunter is not ranked in any particular order.

Hunter x Hunter: 10 Nen abilities that would make life much easier

1) Bungee Gum (Hisoka Morow)

Hisoka's favorite childhood gum brand that inspired Bungee Gum (Image via Madhouse)

Bungee Gum is Hisoka's most used Nen ability and perhaps the most iconic Nen ability in Hunter x Hunter. Using this ability, Hisoka transmutes his abnormally dark and powerful aura into something that is both sticky and elastic, like rubber and gum.

Hisoka uses his altered aura in a variety of ways. These include attacking opponents with long-range, powerful objects, blocking high-speed projectiles, and confusing enemies.

Bungee Gum also has various non-combat uses. Hisoka has used Bungee Gum to stick himself to the ground when he needs to be stable. He can also use it to temporarily close wounds until he gets proper medical treatment.

These various methods of using Bungee Gum would relate very well to someone who works a fast-paced and possibly dangerous job.

2) Texture Surprise (Hisoka Morow)

Hisoka using Texture Surprise to cover his cut-off arm (Image via Madhouse)

Texture Surprise is another one of Hisoka's Nen abilities, and although it is not as iconic as Bungee Gum, it is easily just as useful. With this ability, Hisoka can cover up and alter anything he wants, making it the perfect tool for deception.

For example, in the image above, Hisoka used Texture Surprise to confuse Kastro during their match in Heaven's Arena. Kastro was unable to see through this ability, resulting in his loss.

Hisoka has also been seen changing names on a list using Texture Surprise. In real life, Texture Surprise can be used to quickly cover up mistakes for a short period of time. It can also be completely hidden from other Nen users as no aura is emitted once the Texture Surprise has been successfully activated.

3) Nen Stitches (Machi Komacine)

Machi's Nen Stitches ability is perhaps one of the most overpowered healing abilities in the entire Hunter x Hunter series. The only other ability that can be compared to Machi's Nen stitches is Neferpitou's Doctor Blythe.

Machi uses Nen Stitches by transmuting her aura into thread-like substances. She then uses her medical prowess to fix a variety of injuries, such as simple lacerations to reattach entire limbs, like what she did with Hisoka's arm.

In fact, Machi was able to completely reattach Hisoka's head, arms, and other body parts after he was killed during his fight with Chrollo Lucilfer in the manga. Surgeons and other medical professionals would put Machi's Nen Stitches ability to good use while treating patients.

4) Fun Fun Cloth (Owl)

Owl using his Nen ability Fun Fun Cloth in the 'Hunter x Hunter' anime (Image via Madhouse)

Owl was a member of the Shadow Beasts, the Ten Dons' most powerful bodyguards. Despite being a revered figure in the mafia world, Owl was easily brought to his knees during his fight with Uvogin. Regardless, his Nen ability, Fun Fun Cloth, is incredibly useful, both in and out of combat.

Fun Fun Cloth is a Conjuration-type Nen ability where Owl conjures the Fun Fun Cloth, a special aura-based blanket. The blanket can shrink anything Owl wants without causing any damage.

This Nen ability will be particularly useful when moving large, heavy boxes across far distances, as it might make objects that weigh tons become light as a feather.

5) Hide and Seek (Knov)

Knov is a powerful Hunter handpicked by Isaac Netero to help lead the Chimera Ant Extermination Mission. In fact, it was Knov's Nen ability, Hide and Seek, that allowed the extermination team to overcome the chimera ants and take them out.

Hide and Seek is a Conjuration ability where Knov can conjure portals to a special Nen dimension using his aura. With Hide and Seek, Knov is able to create a four-story mansion in a Nen dimension separate from the physical world.

The portals he creates using his aura act as gateways to a different room in the mansion. During the extermination mission, Knov would send chimera ants he encountered through his portals and into Netero's training room.

In real life, an ability like this would be perfect as an extra storage space or a secret area to relax.

6) Godspeed (Killua Zoldyck)

Once Killua created his Nen abilities, he became one of the fastest characters in the Hunter x Hunter series. In fact, Godspeed is just a special combination of two separate Nen abilities, Whirlwind and Speed of Lightning.

The two abilities balance each other out to form Killua's perfect form, Godspeed. Whirlwind allows Killua to react almost automatically to anyone trying to attack him. At the same time, Speed of Lightning allows Killua to maintain complete control of his body while using Whirlwind, granting him a massive speed boost.

If one were to use Godspeed in real life, they would be able to travel long distances in small amounts of time. Also, Godspeed will allow someone to complete basic tasks much quicker than usual, saving large amounts of time at the end of the day.

7) Magical Spa Services and Piano Massage (Biscuit Krueger)

Biscuit Krueger, or Bisky, is easily one of the most skilled Nen users in the Hunter x Hunter series. Her knowledge of Nen basics is unparalleled, making her the perfect teacher for people with immense potential such as Killua, Gon, and Ging.

Despite this, Bisky does not use her Nen abilities for combat. Instead, she combines them to grant max rejuvenation and relief.

Both of Bisky's Nen abilities are similar to one another, their main goal being to keep Bisky young and healthy.

Her first Nen ability, Magical Spa Services has Bisky summoning a masseuse, Cookie, who uses various techniques to treat fatigue, restore energy, and cure various other physical ailments. This ability combines Transmutation, Manipulation, and possibly Emission or Conjuration, which only someone like Bisky can do.

Gon receiving Bisky's Piano Massage in 'Hunter x Hunter' (Image via Madhouse)

Bisky's second Nen ability, Piano Massage, is just as useful as Magical Spa Services. With this ability, Cookie is summoned once again to treat physical and mental fatigue as well as help restore a person's aura while being massaged.

By using both of Bisky's abilities, athletes would be able to train day and night without ever getting exhausted or fatigued.

8) Doctor Blythe (Neferpitou)

Neferpitou was the first of Meruem's Royal Guards to be born and is the smartest and strongest. As a result, Pitou is known as the second strongest Chimera Ant in Hunter x Hunter.

Pitou is also a Specialist with great proficiency in Emission and Manipulation. This is seen in their Nen ability Doctor Blythe. Doctor Blythe is the perfect combination of Pitou's unmatched intelligence and innate Nen mastery.

To use this ability, Pitou conjures Doctor Blythe, a giant humanoid doll with various healing abilities. Pitou then uses Doctor Blythe to heal others and put entire bodies back together through surgical methods in just a few hours.

An ability like this would change the medical field in positive ways, allowing complex surgeries to take only a few hours without any risk of complications.

9) Lovely Ghostwriter (Neon Nostrade)

Neon Nostrade using Lovely Ghostwriter in the 'Hunter x Hunter' anime (Image via Madhouse)

Neon Nostrade is not a very memorable character. With no major role in Hunter x Hunter, it is easy for fans to forget who she is. Despite this, her Nen ability, Lovely Ghostwriter, makes her a force to be reckoned with.

Lovely Ghostwriter allows the user to predict the future by unconsciously writing it out on pieces of paper. The catch is that each future is written only as a type of poem, but this is not a very big setback for people with amazing literary skills.

Having Lovely Ghostwriter in real life would easily change the world with a simple poem, despite it being overshadowed by various other abilities in the series.

10) Skill Hunter and Double Face (Chrollo Lucilfer)

Last but not least is Chrollo Lucilfer and his Nen abilities Skill Hunter and Double Face.

Out of all the Nen abilities on this list, Skill Hunter is easily the most useful both in the Hunter x Hunter world and in real life. This is because the user of Skill Hunter will be able to take any three abilities on this list and use them as if they were their own.

Although stealing these abilities will take some time, the end result will be worth it. In fact, if Chrollo's other ability, Double Face, is added then it makes it even easier to steal the abilities.

This is thanks to Double Face taking away the requirement of touching Bandit's Secret while trying to steal someone's Nen ability. With these two Hunter x Hunter abilities, anybody will be able to make their life as easy as possible.

The anime is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll for the fans who wish to watch it after reading this list.

