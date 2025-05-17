What is Feitan's power in Hunter x Hunter? Explained

With Hunter X Hunter manga on a hiatus, it has been quite some time since fans witnessed the Phantom Troupe in action. As fans must remember, after Kurapika incapacitated Chrollo Lucilfer, Feitan took over the group as its Interim leader. This suggests that Feitan might be one of the strongest in the group. So, what is Feitan Porter's power in Hunter X Hunter?

Feitan Porter is a Transmuter Nen user who can also use Conjuration and Emission. This meant that Feitan could not only change the properties of his aura to mimic something else, but also manifest physical objects with his aura and separate his aura from his body.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Hunter X Hunter manga.

Feitan's Nen ability, explained

Feitan Porter as seen in the Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

As seen in Hunter X Hunter, Feitan Porter is a Transmuter who can also use Emission and Conjuration. Throughout the series, he has been shown using two Nen abilities, Pain Packer and Rising Sun.

Feitan's Pain Packer is a Conjuration Nen ability. After taking damage and becoming enraged, Feitan could conjure a suit of armor that protects him from the effects of the Rising Sun. This ability also boosts his aura output.

Feitan Porter as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Meanwhile, Rising Sun is a Nen ability manifested using Emission and Transmutation. Feitan emits a ball of aura into the air. He then transmutes it with heat. Unfortunately, he does not get to decide the amount of heat as it depends on the pain Feitan inflicted during the battle. With that, the ball of air effectively turns into a miniature sun, burning the victim to a crisp. As for Feitan, he is shielded by his Pain Packer.

Feitan's other powers and abilities in Hunter x Hunter

Besides his Nen abilities, Feitan Porter possesses other powers and abilities as well. He has a keen intellect, capable of deducing any difficult problem, and Preternatural Perception, a sixth sense that helps him gather information without discernible means.

Feitan in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

He has enhanced strength, immense speed, reflexes, and agility. Feitan was ranked fifth in arm-wrestling and was among the fastest in the Phantom Troupe. On top of that, his reflexes and agility allow him to attack his opponent from every direction, all while darting around at impressive speeds. Fortunately, he also possesses advanced stamina and enhanced endurance, allowing him to fight his enemy for quite a long time without breaking a sweat.

Lastly, Feitan is a master swordsman and torturer. He carries a concealed sword, which he proficiently uses to exploit openings in his enemy's movements. This is also showcased by the number of feints he could perform. As for his torturing skills, the Interim Phantom Troupe leader is quite adept at torturing people to get information out of them or to exact revenge.

