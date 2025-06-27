Togashi is a master of his craft, and this character's design from Hunter x Hunter says it all

In the manga world, the very few mangaka can match the visual storytelling sophistication that Yoshihiro Togashi brings to Hunter x Hunter. Despite the series' complex power system and psychological intricacies capture lots of readers, there are a few who miss that the artist has cleverly used classical art techniques in designing the characters.

Togashi's use of the "Archaic Smile" with Kurapika is a good example of the blend of ancient art principles and the modern manga narrative. This easily missed facial expression is one of the most potent narrative devices in a story. It conveys the character's contradictions and feelings with the help of the artistic means that have been proven effective by time.

The classical foundation of Kurapika's expression in Hunter x Hunter

Kurapika as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The Archaic Smile comes from an ancient Greek sculpture that is an extension of the Egyptian art tradition—it is a way of smiling where the mouth is slightly curved to the sides. This trajectory is so important for classical art because it's the first introduction of emotional uncertainty to sculptor expressions that were previously showing no emotion.

When Togashi chooses to use this technique with Kurapika, he achieves the character's basic dualism in the best way. At the same time, Kurapika's expression hints at a calm demeanor while concealing the suppressed rage, wisdom, naivety, control, and barely held emotion.

Kurapika's psychological complexity captured in expression

This choice of art imitates Kurapika's psychological complexity, which extends to Hunter x Hunter. As the Kurta clan's last one standing, Kurapika is the one who has to bear the burden of genocide, while he still keeps the mask of a person who is firmly determined. The Archaic Smile portrays this inner strife.

The very small curving suggests the gentleness, while its mystique is a sign of the darkness that is devouring him from the inside. The moment the readers fix their gaze on that expression, they experience the character waging the battle between his inherent goodness and the desire for vengeance.

The technique becomes even more powerful when fans consider Kurapika's journey throughout the series. In the critical scenes where he is planning strategies, the smile is calm and wise, appearing like a reflection of his analytical nature.

Yet in the scenes where his rage threatens to surface, that same expression takes on an unsettling quality, suggesting the violence he's capable of unleashing. This duality makes Kurapika one of Hunter x Hunter's most compelling characters—neither purely heroic nor villainous, but genuinely human in his contradictions.

Artistic philosophy and technical genius

Kurapika as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Togashi's use of this classical technique further exemplifies his philosophy of art, which is much broader. Instead of taking recourse to the exaggerated expressions that are commonly found in manga, he uses nuance to get the character's emotional projection deeper.

The Archaic Smile's ambiguous quality makes readers delve deeper into how Kurapika is really feeling, creating a more intimate bond between the audience and the character. This method goes beyond basic entertainment; it turns the medium into a means of actual psychological exploration.

Final thoughts

Kurapika as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Togashi's impact does not stop at Hunter x Hunter but continues with the supply of inspiration to other mangakas. He is also known for his earlier work on Yu Yu Hakusho. The various artists he has mentored are but a few of the reasons why he is a defining personality in the visual evolution of manga.

By the inclusion of classical art principles such as the Archaic Smile, Togashi elevates manga from being mere entertainment to being a form of high art. His approach to Kurapika’s character design highlights how genuine artists can transform what they have learned from previous generations into something that is completely new.

