All 7 Hunter x Hunter arcs, ranked worst to best written

Hunter X Hunter is widely regarded as one of the best battle shonen in the history of the medium because of its main cast, the world-building, and how it manages to surprise the audience for the better, constantly throwing curveballs.

In that regard, author Yoshihiro Togashi's experience with his previous work, Yu Yu Hakusho, paid dividends in terms of writing quality and understanding of the medium, constantly pushing the envelope.

Therefore, all the Hunter X Hunter arcs lead to some discussions regarding their quality, and which ones represent both the best and the worst of the franchise as a whole.

Here are all seven arcs, ranked from worst to best, considering their plot points, the usage of the characters, and their contributions to the lore of the franchise. Also considered are the world-building and, overall, the reception they have gained throughout the years in the community.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Every Hunter X Hunter arc, ranked from worst written to the best

7) 13th Hunter Chairman Election

Ging Freecss as seen in this arc (Image via Madhouse)

Being the worst Hunter X Hunter arc is not truly a sign that the storyline is bad, but merely that it pales in comparison with the rest of the series. The 13th Hunter Chairman Election arc shows the Hunter Association doing the titular elections after Isaac Netero's resignation, and his death during the events of the Chimera Ant arc.

It also features Killua Zoldyck rescuing his sibling, Alluka, to heal his wounded friend and protagonist, Gon Freecss.

The election itself is not bad since it features the introduction of Ging Freecss, whose personality is a highlight of the arc. Moreover, it introduces the concept of the Zodiac and its inner mechanics. However, the inclusion of Alluka feels like a massive deus ex machina to fix the damage Gon went through when fighting Pitou, which has hurt this arc's legacy throughout the years.

6) Greed Island

Biscuit as seen during this arc (Image via Madhouse)

This is the fourth one among Hunter X Hunter arcs and continues with Gon's adventure to find his father, Ging. That leads to him playing the titular game with Killua, where they happen to meet another Nen master named Biscuit Krueger, who teaches them the ropes, while also dealing with a trio who has been killing players in the game.

The Greed Island arc has always been divisive among Hunter X Hunter fans, even when it comes to the most loyal Yoshihiro Togashi fans. While it has some good character moments for Gon, and Biscuit is a bit of a fan favorite, the arc itself feels drawn out. It relies heavily on the audience enjoying the concept of the game or not, thus arguably being the least celebrated storyline in the series.

5) Hunter Exam

Kurapika and Gon as seen during the Hunter Exam (Image via Madhouse).

This was the first Hunter X Hunter arc, and the one that had to carry the weight of introducing the story and the world to the audience.

It features the introduction of Gon, showcasing him as a happy-go-lucky young boy in Whale Island and then starting his journey in the series by taking the Hunter Exam— meeting Killua, Leorio, and Kurapika in the process.

The arc doesn't do anything bad, but it mostly focuses on introducing the main cast, including the likes of Hisoka and Netero, and the structure of the world. However, the somewhat dark undertone of the series and its Nen battle system are not presented here for the most part, thus feeling a bit underwhelming when rereading or rewatching it.

4) Heavens Arena

Killua and Gon practicing their Nen during this arc (Image via Madhouse)

There is an argument to be made that this is one of the most important Hunter X Hunter arcs in the entire franchise because it presents the Nen battle system. Gon and Killua head to the titular tower to train and make money, thus meeting a man named Wing who teaches them about Nen so they can progress and grow as fighters.

This arc expands the world of the series while developing the Nen system, so audiences can get an understanding of what is going to drive battles moving forward. Moreover, the training with Wing presents potential problems with Gon and Killua's quick development— something that is going to come back to haunt them later in the series.

3) Succession Contest

Hisoka as seen during this arc in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The only one among Hunter X Hunter arcs that hasn't been adapted into anime format as of this writing, and perhaps one of the most dense when it comes to information and lore. It features the return of Kurapika into the spotlight, oftentimes working as the protagonist after Gon and Killua were put on the back burner by Togashi in the aftermath of the Chimera Ant arc.

King Nasubi Hui Guo Rou of the Kakin Empire announces that he wants to explore the Dark Continent, and is guided by Beyond Netero, the son of the late Isaac Netero. After Cheadle's departure from the Zodiacs, Ging recommends Leorio and Kurapika to join, thus getting them involved in a mission where the Hunter Association has to take down Beyond, although things take a turn moving forward.

As all of this is happening, the Phantom Troupe also gets involved in the situation, mainly because they want to steal the riches of the ship.

However, this arc also features the return of Hisoka, who is starting to take down members of the Troupe as revenge for his defeat against Chrollo Lucilfer. While not completed, this arc is filled with Togashi's world-building, amazing characterization, and a lot of mysteries to resolve.

2) Yorknew City

Chrollo as seen in this arc (Image via Madhouse)

The importance of the Yorknew City arc cannot be understated, since it presents the Phantom Troupe after Kurapika's comments since the beginning of the story, and also showcases the darker nature of the series. Kurapika gets involved with the mafia to recover the stolen Scarlet Eyes from his clan, and ends up clashing with the Troupe, presenting the consequences of his revenge.

This arc is important in Hunter X Hunter, not only because of the strong characterization, memorable moments, and great pacing, but also because it shows that Togashi can push the envelope of the battle shonen formula.

Something like Gon and Killua being on the back burner and giving Kurapika the protagonist role is an oddity even to this day in the anime and manga industry, which is a refreshing approach.

Moreover, the introduction of the Phantom Troupe elevates the cast of the franchise, with characters such as Chrollo Lucilfer, quickly turning into one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

1) Chimera Ant

Widely regarded as the best Hunter X Hunter arc (Image via Madhouse)

This arc is not only considered the best in Hunter X Hunter but one of the finest in the entire history of manga and anime as a whole. Gon and Killua, after winning the Greed Island game, find the Hunter known as Kite who can give them a lead on Ging, but end up getting involved with the Extermination Team who are dealing with the titular Chimera Ants, leading to a battle for the salvation of humanity.

Chimera Ant arc is celebrated for breaking down Gon's character and reaching a climax against Pitou that has been built up from the beginning of the story. Moreover, the main antagonist of the arc, Meruem, is widely regarded as one of manga and anime's finest villains, mainly because of his characterization and evolution throughout the arc.

It is considered the peak of Hunter X Hunter and Togashi's writing, to the point a lot of people feel that the series is unlikely to reach this level ever again.

It is also the longest arc in the entire series, thus allowing to explore a lot of different characters, battles, and moments. This is something that can lead to a lot of interesting instances that pay off further down the line, thus adding to the rich nature of this storyline.

Final thoughts

Hunter X Hunter has provided one of the finest runs when it comes to battle shonen, so it is difficult to rank their arcs. However, some storylines have peaked higher than others, providing some character moments that have become iconic in the entire industry.

