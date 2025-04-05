10 anime mentors who inspired the protagonists

Anime mentors are an important part of the development of protagonists. They train, guide, and challenge them to exceed their limits. Some do so through wisdom, while others set the examples themselves. Mentors tend to bear deep wounds in order to teach meaningful lessons from their experiences. Not only do they serve as teachers, but also as parental figures, friends, and even enemies.

Their impact goes beyond the aspect of strength, shaping the ideals and motivations of the protagonist. They are strict, or they are compassionate, but they all make a lasting impression. Without them, most heroes would never see their full potential. Their teachings set the way for those who mentor them. Here are 10 anime mentors who motivated the main characters.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Jiraiya, Silver Rayleigh, and 8 other anime mentors who inspired the protagonists

1) Jiraiya (Naruto)

Jiraiya as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Jiraiya was a legendary ninja and a master of power, wisdom, and humor. He trained Naruto and shaped him into a great warrior. He instilled toughness and self-confidence in him through bitter fights and compassionate teachings. He never held back, driving Naruto to perfect mighty techniques.

Not only combat but also encouraging him to pursue his goals and never stop trying were aspects of his legacy. His absolute belief in Naruto gave him the confidence to overcome anything. Even on his deathbed, he left his teachings behind. Jiraiya is one of the anime mentors who influenced the protagonists.

2) Silver Rayleigh (One Piece)

Rayleigh and Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

Silvers Rayleigh is the former first mate of the Pirate King. He is a legendary character possessing great strength and intelligence. Rayleigh took over as Luffy's mentor in the two-year timeskip. He taught him Haki. His training stretched Luffy to new heights, preparing him for the challenges he would face ahead.

Rayleigh's faith in Luffy was unshakeable. He showed him experience and discipline to allow him to thrive in the cold world. His teachings were worth everything. Silvers Rayleigh is among the mentors who encouraged the protagonists.

3) Master Roshi (Dragon Ball)

Master Roshi as seen in (Image via Toei Animation)

Master Roshi is a fighter and the creator of the Kamehameha. He trained Goku and Krillin, who became top fighters. Regardless of his goofy nature, he taught discipline and strategy. His philosophy at the Turtle School was focusing on technique instead of raw power. Goku's training with Roshi challenged him to push his own limit, which laid the foundation for his future fights.

Roshi also demonstrated that true power is wisdom with responsibility. His teachings remained with Goku throughout his quest. Master Roshi is one of the anime mentors who inspired the heroes.

4) All Might (My Hero Academia)

All Might and Deku (Image via Bones)

All Might is the Symbol of Peace and the best hero of his generation. He is strong, hopeful, and unshakeable. His presence instills courage in those he is with. He believes in Izuku Midoriya when others do not. Despite his fading power, he trains Izuku to take over One For All.

His words and actions motivate Izuku to improve. Even in retirement, his advice remains priceless. He learns courage, selflessness, and responsibility. His legacy influences the next generation. All Might is among the anime mentors who inspired the protagonists.

5) Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo Satoru is the most powerful sorcerer of his time. He is the mentor to Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki. Unlike other people, he has faith in raising the next generation. He encourages Yuji to explore his potential while protecting him from his seniors.

His boundless power and self-assurance encouraged his students to develop. He pushes Megumi to think beyond his capacity. Though he appears careless, he cares deeply about his students. His faith in change motivates his teachings.

6) Yami (Black Clover)

Yami as seen in anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Yami is an unconventional and powerful mentor. The captain of the Black Bulls becomes a mentor to Asta. He is a rough, no-nonsense kind of guy who makes Asta step out of his comfort zone. Yami never sugarcoated lessons, using harsh means to teach his lessons, but his faith in his students is evident.

He teaches Asta the value of hard work and of never giving up. His strength and unique approach inspire Asta to grow stronger and become a better fighter. This places Yami among the anime mentors who inspired the protagonists.

7) Biscuit Krueger (Hunter x Hunter)

Biscuit Krueger as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Biscuit Krueger appears frail but is gifted and an efficient mentor. She guides Gon and Killua, demanding that they be proficient in Nen. She toughens them as better fighters through rigorous, compassionate teachings. She not only teaches them skills but also tests their willpower and stamina.

Biscuit's intense training makes them more competent warriors than before. She also polishes their fighting strategy to ensure they act rather than rushing blindly. Her teachings shape their path, demonstrating that her impact is permanent. This places Biscuit Krueger among the anime mentors who inspired the protagonists.

8) Kisuke Urahara (Bleach)

Kisuke Urahara as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Kisuke Urahara is a genius strategist and former captain. He trained Ichigo Kurosaki at his weakest point. Urahara was cruel in his training, but he got results. He made Ichigo bring out his real potential. His teachings made Ichigo learn how to use his Hollow powers and rise to new heights.

Urahara never provided direct answers, requiring Ichigo to do his own thinking. His coaching went beyond practicing, influencing the mindset of Ichigo. Irrespective of his carefree nature, he always had something in mind. His wisdom was a reason behind him being such a memorable coach. Kisuke Urahara is among the anime mentors who instilled inspiration within the protagonists.

9) Piccolo (Dragon Ball Z)

Piccolo as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Piccolo used to be Goku's enemy, but proved to be one of his finest mentors. He trained Gohan when no one else was able to do so. His tough yet understanding approach shaped Gohan into a fighter. Piccolo made him face fear, pain, and responsibility.

He never compromised, believing in Gohan's hidden potential. Their relationship turned into a family-like bond over time. He defended Gohan even at the expense of his own life. His teachings made Gohan a hero. This places Piccolo among the anime mentors who inspired the protagonists.

10) Genkai (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Genkai (Image via Pierrot)

Genkai is a strict but smart martial arts master. She trains Yusuke Urameshi relentlessly. Her methods are cruel, but her motivation is clear—make him stronger. She believes that true strength lies in experience and hardship.

Even though she is tough, she is cares for Yusuke. She gives her life to protect him, which shows her attachment. Through lessons, she shapes him into a real warrior. Even when she dies, her wisdom leads him. Genkai is one of the anime mentors who inspired the heroes.

Final thoughts

Anime mentors make a lasting impression on protagonists, influencing their paths and development. Whether it's Jiraiya, who taught Naruto, or Silver Rayleigh, who trained Luffy, their influence cannot be denied. Master Roshi and All Might set legendary heroes on the path, and Gojo and Yami urged their students to break beyond their boundaries.

Kisuke Urahara's unconventional ways led Ichigo, and Piccolo's commitment shaped Gohan into a hero. These mentors not only offer power but also impart life-altering lessons. Without them, the potential of the protagonists would be left untapped.

