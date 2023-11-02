Indian Dragon Ball fans unofficially break world record for largest Kamehameha

During late October’s 2023 CosCon event in Nagpur, India, a group of dedicated Dragon Ball fans broke the unofficial world record for the largest group Kamehameha ever. The Kamehameha is the trademark attack of the franchise’s protagonist, Son Goku. It is a technique used by Goku’s children, Gohan and Goten and other characters in the series.

However, most Dragon Ball fans would associate the move with Goku specifically, hence its popularity and status as an icon of the franchise and character overall. Thus, well over one thousand fans of the series met up for the group Kamehameha, shattering the previous Guinness World Record of a scant 870 people in comparison.

Per an unofficial count of those present for the CosCon Kamehameha, roughly 1, Dragon Ball fans were present, unofficially surpassing the Guinness World Record. While this is still considered unofficial despite video evidence suggesting that many fans were indeed present, the official world record will still stand due to a lack of certification from Guinness World Records.

The CosCon 2023 event, where Dragon Ball fans gathered to break the world record for the largest simultaneous Kamehameha unofficially took place on October 28 and 29, 2023. The event was held at the Tripude College in Nagpur, India, with the group Kamehameha taking place on the evening of the second day.

The official Guinness World Record, which is technically still standing, for the largest simultaneous Kamehameha was held in Israel on August 18, 2022 with 870 people. A video highlighting the CosCon Kamehameha seems to show more than 870 people present clearly, but the official record will stand nonetheless.

The effort was led by Ankur Javeri, who is the Hindi voice actor for Son Goku. Javeri shared his excitement about being part of this Kamehameha-centric piece of history, praising anime lovers in Nagpur for showing up. Javeri also expressed gratitude to Cartoon Network and the Nagpur Anime Club for their support, which made the occasion “all the more special."

The Dragon Ball franchise was first introduced and popularized in India by Cartoon Network India, which is CosCon’s official television channel partner. Uttam Pal Singh, the head of the kids cluster in South Asia at Warner Bros. Discover, shared his excitement over the Kamehameha attempt and conveyed Cartoon Network India’s dedication to supporting the anime community.

Creator, author, and illustrator Akira Toriyama’s anime and manga franchise Dragon Ball is arguably the most globally influential of all time. In countries worldwide, even people who wouldn’t call themselves anime fans can reminisce about watching the series as a child, likely referencing this time with apparent joy and happiness.

