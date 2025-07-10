8 saddest deaths in One Piece

When it comes to gut-wrenching moments in anime, few series cut as deep as the deaths in One Piece. Not only does Eiichiro Oda write characters, but to put it simply, he gives them life and creates a strong bond between characters and the readers, and then he does the worst thing he can: he destroys that bond in the most horrific manner. This is not tearful drama; it is a vital moment of change that alters the flow of the story and has an impact emotionally.

The deaths in One Piece have a sentimental impact that arises due to the storytelling and the timing of the deaths. Whether it is the brave final stand of Portgas D. Ace in Marineford or the tear-jerking farewell to the Going Merry after Enies Lobby and the desperate stand of Kozuki Oden in Wano, there are no tears left alone.

These moments turned out to shock the viewers and make the history of the series. The list looks at the 8 most tragic deaths in One Piece, the ones that left the fandom grieving and the story forever altered.

Saddest deaths in One Piece: Ace, Oden, and more that left the fandom shattered

1) Portgas D. Ace

Still of Ace (Image via Toei Animation)

No list of emotionally devastating deaths in One Piece is complete without Portgas D. Ace. The way he died in the Paramount War made one of the most dramatic moments of the series. After being freed from execution, Ace paid with his life to have saved Luffy against Admiral Akainu's lethal bash.

His final words, “Thank you for loving me,” had an impressive effect on the story and the readers. This did not only mean the loss of a beloved character but also a metaphorical shooting of innocence into Luffy, showing him the ugly face of the pirate world.

2) Going Merry

Still of Going Merry (Image via Toei Animation)

Among the most poetic deaths in One Piece is that of the Going Merry. She was treated as a crewmate by the Straw Hats, being a ship nonetheless. Having withstood the vicissitudes of many experiences, she was no longer able to navigate.

Her farewell at the end of the Enies Lobby arc became one of the most emotional moments in the series, and more so when her voice, thanking the crew and apologizing for her limits, was heard during her Viking funeral. The scene emphasized how Oda is putting so much emotion into everything he writes to make the sinking of a ship akin to the loss of a close friend.

3) Dr. Hiriluk

Still of Dr. Hiriluk (Image via Toei Animation)

Dr. Hiriluk’s death remains one of the earliest yet most emotionally charged deaths in One Piece. An eccentric doctor with a dream to heal hearts, Hiriluk deeply influenced Chopper’s life. Choosing to end his life on his own terms, he drank poison and climbed Drum Castle to deliver his final message: “When do you think a person dies? When they are forgotten.” As cherry blossoms bloomed in the snow, this scene not only symbolized hope but also etched itself into the hearts of viewers worldwide.

4) Nico Olvia and the Ohara Scholars

Still of Nico Olvia (Image via Toei Animation)

Among the most haunting deaths in One Piece is the annihilation of Ohara. A Buster Call killed Nico Olvia, the mother of Robin, and all the scholars on the island when they searched for a prohibited past. The desperation of Robin in his plea of mercy, the sacrifice of Saul, and the final attack of the scholars against ignorance helped to portray a dismal picture of the genocide of the intellectuals.

Their deaths did not only mark a tragedy; they represented the gagging of the truth and the baggage of living with it.

5) Bellemere

Still of Bellemere (Image via Toei Animation)

Bellemere’s death is one of the most gut-wrenching personal deaths in One Piece. Faced with Arlong’s demand for tribute, she chose to acknowledge her daughters rather than hide them, stating proudly, “I have two daughters!”

Her execution before Nami’s eyes added a brutal emotional layer to the Arlong Park arc. Bellemere’s sacrifice became the foundation of Nami’s strength and deepened her resolve to reclaim freedom from tyranny.

6) Fisher Tiger

Still of Fisher Tiger (Image via Toei Animation)

Fisher Tiger’s death is a prime example of how trauma shapes even the strongest characters. A former slave who rose to become a revolutionary, Tiger rescued countless captives, only to die from injuries because he refused a human blood transfusion.

His death in One Piece revealed the depth of his emotional scars and the harsh reality of racial tensions in the series. It was a tragic reminder that some wounds go deeper than the body.

7) Whitebeard

Still of Whitebeard (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the most iconic deaths in One Piece, Edward Newgate, Whitebeard, faced death standing tall. During the Marineford War, he endured so many assaults and never backed off. His final lines, “The One Piece is real!” inspired the era of a pirate once again.

His death did not only mean the end of an ancient pirate; it signified the disruption of a balance keeping the seas in check. It was that kind of death which resounded around the globe and in the minds of viewers.

8) Kozuki Oden

Still of Kozuki Oden (Image via Toei Animation)

There are not many deaths in One Piece that would be considered as heroic and tragic at the same time as that of Kozuki Oden. Oden was boiled to death by Orochi and Kaido and kept his retainers over the boiling oil for 60 minutes. His last words, which were, of course, a form of protest, "Oden was born to boil!," made his execution a message of protest.

Oden's death inspired a revolution and an ideology to fight for the liberation of Wano. It was an agonizing, exhilarating experience and one to remember.

Final Thoughts

The deaths in One Piece are not merely emotional scenes but moments of definition that make the characters, arcs, and atmosphere of the series. These deaths have continued to haunt the plot even well after they took place, and, hence, it is evident that One Piece is not only an adventure story but also a story of disappointment and heritage and the price of dreams.

