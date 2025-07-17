Dandadan season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official sites, Dandadan season 2 episode 4 is set to be released on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Dandadan season 2 episode 3, aired on Friday, July 18, 2025, picks up with Okarun’s battle with the Evil Eye. After rescuing Momo, Okarun faces off against the Evil Eye-possessed Jiji.

Despite the struggle, Okarun ultimately emerges victorious. However, while attempting to rescue Turbo Granny, he ends up trapped alongside her in the altar room. Meanwhile, Momo successfully eliminates the Tsuchinoko, but its defeat has unexpected consequences; a volcanic eruption begins, turning the situation from bad to worse.

With bigger threats now looming, the next episode is set to focus on how Momo will protect both the village and her friends from the volcano’s danger. It also remains to be seen whether any allies or external help will step in to aid her in overcoming this escalating crisis.

Dandadan season 2 episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Okarun as he faces the Evil Eye (Image via Science SARU

As previously stated, Dandadan season 2 episode 4, titled "Too Dangerous," is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, most international fans can access the English-subtitled version earlier, on Thursday, July 24, at varying times.

The release timings for Dandadan season 2 episode 4 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday, July 24 8:26 AM Central Daylight Time Thursday, July 24 10:26 AM Eastern Daylight Time Thursday, July 24 11:26 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, July 24 3:26 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, July 24 5:26 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 24 8:56 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, July 24 11:26 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, July 25 12:56 AM

Where to watch Dandadan season 2 episode 4?

Dandadan season 2 episode 4 will air across 28 MBS/TBS-affiliated stations in Japan, under their "Super Anime-ism TURBO" slot on Friday, July 24, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for later that day on AT-X at 10:30 PM JST, and on Wednesday, July 30, on BS NTV at 12:30 AM JST.

For Japanese viewers, this Summer 2025 anime will also be available for streaming on various platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others.

For international viewers, Dandadan season 2 episode 4 will be accessible through major global platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll, providing availability worldwide.

A brief recap of Dandadan season 1 episode 3

Okarun vs. Evil Eye unfolds (Image via Science SARU

Dandadan season 2 episode 3, titled "You Won’t Get Away With This!," picks up with Okarun rescuing Momo from the Evil Eye-possessed Jiji. While carrying her to safety, Okarun warns her about the poison seeping from the ground and explains that Deathworms use venom or electricity to kill prey as they hide underground.

He also tells Momo that the Deathworm’s weakness is sunlight, but as their only escape route is high above, they have no way of luring it above ground. Okarun decides to bring Momo to safety first so she can help them escape the pit from the surface. Meanwhile, he will stay behind to deal with the Evil Eye.

Reluctantly, Momo agrees. Okarun uses his powers to send her flying in a chair toward the opening. As Momo reaches the surface, the Evil Eye arrives, and Okarun’s showdown with him begins. Initially, Okarun struggles against the Evil Eye’s grudge ball attacks. But suddenly, the Evil Eye starts bleeding from his nose. The yokai realizes that Jiji’s body is weakening due to the Deathworm’s poison.

Okarun in episode 3 (Image via Science SARU)

Thus, he needs to finish things with Okarun fast. The Evil Eye traps Okarun in his Cursed House ability and attacks relentlessly, declaring that Momo will be his next target. Enraged over his friend Jiji's body being taken over and used to hurt Momo, Okarun fights back with all his strength.

His barrage shatters the Cursed House and sends the Evil Eye flying. Both fighters collapse, but Okarun stays conscious. He tries to take the unconscious Jiji and climb up as much as possible. However, he suddenly hears Turbo Granny calling for help from the altar room. He tries to save her, but also gets stuck, and both start calling out to Momo for help.

Meanwhile, Momo can’t think of a proper plan to save them. She suddenly recalls Jiji’s words about earthworms suffocating when the soil is soaked. She sets the house on fire and calls firefighters. As water pours in, the Deathworm erupts from underground, squirming in sunlight.

Expand Tweet

It hides behind Jiji’s house’s shade, but Momo uses a firetruck to smash the house, forcing the Deathworm into the sun. It burns and dies, spitting up the swallowed Kito family members. Despite saving them, the Kito matriarch blames Momo for killing their Great Serpent. Momo ignores her and rushes to save her friends. But just then, another earthquake hits.

The matriarch ominously declares that Momo has caused a greater disaster. At that moment, the nearby volcano erupts, likely the disaster the Kito Matriarch mentioned. The episode ends on a tense note as the situation for Momo and co becomes even more challenging.

What to expect in Dandadan season 2 episode 4? (speculative)

Momo and Jiji in the flashbacks (Image via Science SARU)

As an even greater disaster looms with the volcanic eruption now underway, Dandadan season 2 episode 4 is set to intensify the tension even further as Momo and co face escalating challenges. The upcoming episode will likely focus on how Momo plans to deal with the volcanic eruption while trying to protect the village and save her friends.

Viewers can expect to see whether any new allies or unexpected help arrive to support her in handling the crisis, as well as what additional forces or threats may come into play. At the same time, Dandadan season 2 episode 4 may reveal the fates of the Evil Eye, Jiji, Okarun, and Turbo Granny as their situations remain uncertain.

