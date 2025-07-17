Clevatess complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Produced by Lay-duce, the dark-fantasy Seinen anime Clevatess has attracted notable attention since its debut. The Summer 2025 debut series adapts Yūji Iwahara’s acclaimed manga, which began serialization on Line Digital Frontier’s Line Manga service in August 2020.

Although only three episodes have aired so far, the anime has already left a lasting impression. Below is a complete overview of its release schedule, total episode count, broadcast platforms, and other key information fans should know as the story progresses.

Clevatess: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

Alicia in the anime (Image via Lay-duce)

As confirmed by the anime’s official website, home media, and its X (formerly Twitter) account, Clevatess is confirmed to run for a total of 12 episodes. The series will air in a single cour during the Summer 2025 anime season. New episodes release every Wednesday at 8:30 PM JST across various Japanese TV networks.

Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can usually watch the English-subtitled versions earlier on the same day. The Seinen released its first episode on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, and even though only three episodes have aired so far, it has already drawn considerable attention and praise for its unique plot, immersive storytelling, and overall atmosphere.

Below is the full release schedule for all episodes, with expected airtimes provided in IST, GMT, and PT.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/PT) 1 (Released) July 2, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM 2 (Released) July 9, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM 3 (Released) July 16, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM 4 July 23, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM 5 July 30, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM 6 August 6, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM 7 August 13, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM 8 August 20, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM 9 August 27, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM 10 September 3, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM 11 September 10, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM 12 September 17, 2025 5 PM/11:30 AM/4:30 AM

Note that while the dates and times listed here are only anticipated. They may shift slightly if the studio announces any official changes. As of this writing, no delays have been reported.

Where to watch Clevatess?

A key visual from the anime (Image via Lay-duce)

Clevatess episodes air across 27 television networks in Japan, starting with its initial broadcast on AT-X every Wednesday at 8:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts follow on TOKYO MX at 11:00 PM JST, and later, on other stations, including Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS NTV at varying dates and times.

In addition to TV broadcasts, this Summer 2025 anime is available for streaming on multiple Japanese platforms. Viewers in Japan can watch new episodes the fastest on D Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, where they become available on Wednesdays after 10:00 PM JST. Other services like ABEMA, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video stream them from the following Monday after 10:00 PM JST.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll offers worldwide access to this debut anime. Medialink’s Ani-One Asia YouTube channel provides availability in select Asian regions.

What to expect in Clevatess?

Clevatess in the anime (Image via Lay-duce)

This dark fantasy action Seinen series centers around the intertwined journeys of Alicia, Clevatess/Klen, and Luna. Alicia, a young woman who has dreamed of becoming a hero since childhood, is eventually chosen by the king as one of thirteen heroes tasked with defeating Clevatess, one of the Four Great Beast Kings.

Equipped with a legendary sword, Alicia joins 12 other chosen heroes in their quest to eliminate this legendary beast. However, the battle between humanity’s heroes and one of the Beast Kings leads to an unimaginable catastrophe. Clevatess retaliates with overwhelming strength, threatening to wipe out all human life across the Edsea continent.

In an unexpected turn, the future of humanity comes to depend on a single infant. This baby, whom the Beast King later names Luna, is entrusted to the Beast King himself as a means to evaluate humanity's true worth.

Taking a humanoid form under the name Klen, he revives Alicia as an undead warrior to help care for Luna. Bound by Klen’s powers but retaining her core purpose as a hero, Alicia has to perform her final duty as a hero – to safeguard Luna and help guide the remnants of humanity’s fate. Together, the trio, Klen, Alicia, and Luna, set off on an unforeseen journey.

Final thoughts

Clevatess presents a fascinating and unique story within the dark fantasy genre, offering a blend of intense action, gore, emotional depth, intrigue, political undertones, and much more. By skillfully merging these diverse elements into a cohesive narrative, the series crafts a one-of-a-kind experience.

With its compelling premise, this dark fantasy anime shows considerable potential, promising viewers an engaging and memorable journey.

