Dandadan chapter 204: release date and time, what to expect, and more

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan chapter 204 is set to be released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Chapter 203, released in Japan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, centers on the showdown between Seiko and the Saint-Germain lookalike, who's revealed to be Enenra, a smoke yokai. Seiko struggles against Enenra and is seriously outmatched. She refuses to give in, but Enenra overpowers her. Just as things look grim, the Evil Eye shows up, fed up with waiting for Momo and co in the cab. With Enenra now officially introduced and the Evil Eye stepping in, the next chapter will likely see the yokai possessing Jiji join the fight against the smoke yokai.Dandadan chapter 204 release date, time, and countdownThe Evil Eye is likely to join the fray in Dandadan chapter 204 (Image via Science SARU)As previously stated, Dandadan chapter 204 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Most international readers can access the chapter earlier due to timezone differences, on Monday, July 28, 2025, at varying times.The release timings for Dandadan chapter 204 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time zonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeMonday, July 288:00 AMEastern Standard TimeMonday, July 2811:00 AMBritish Summer TimeMonday, July 284:00 PMCentral European Summer TimeMonday, July 285:00 PMIndian Standard TimeMonday, July 288:30 PMPhilippine Standard TimeMonday, July 2811:00 PMAustralia Central Daylight TimeTuesday, July 291:30 AMWhere to read Dandadan chapter 204?Dandadan chapter 204 will be released on various digital platforms, such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. Viz Media and the MANGA Plus websites provide free access, though note that they only offer the first and the last three chapters for free.To get full access to all chapters, readers can turn to the MANGA Plus app or the Shonen Jump+ site. However, the latter only offers the original Japanese version of the manga, which can be accessed either through a point system or a subscription.A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 203Seiko loses the fight against Enenra (Image via Science SARU)Dandadan chapter 203, titled The Mysterious Man, kicks off with the Saint-Germain lookalike bowing to Seiko after he separated her from the rest of the group. But the bow gesture doesn't last long; it soon shifts to an attack. Seiko narrowly avoids the first strike, but the next one lands. It quickly turns into a relentless barrage of attacks.Each blow is packed with serious power. Seiko can tell that he's aiming straight for her vital points. But because he's going straight for the vitals, she can also predict his moves easier. Even so, when she counterattacks, her hit doesn't land. Her fist just goes right through him, as if he's made of smoke.Taking advantage of her confusion, his next punch lands directly on her face. He follows up with a flurry of blows that end in a devastating final punch, sending Seiko flying. She crashes into the wall, clearly hurt. He pauses, impressed by her strength, as she's managed to surprise him.Seiko, on the other hand, finally figures out what he is. She identifies him as Enenra, a smoke yokai. He pins her down, telling her to accept defeat. But Seiko isn't the type to give up without a fight. So Enenra goes in for another attack.Meanwhile, Momo hears the noise from somewhere and wonders what it could be. She worries for her granny's safety, and rightfully so, since Seiko is shown in a bad state, bruised and bleeding while Enenra stands over her. He's curious now, ready to experiment with what would happen if he just keeps breaking her down physically to see whether that would eventually shatter her spirit.Just as the situation gets worse for Seiko, the chapter closes on a dramatic, well-timed shift. The Evil Eye barges in, fed up with waiting for Momo's group in the cab.What to expect in Dandadan chapter 204? (speculative)Seiko is likely to take a backseat in Dandadan chapter 204 (Image via Science SARU)With Enenra overpowering Seiko and the Evil Eye showing up right on time, Dandadan chapter 204 will likely see the yokai inside Jiji step in to face off against the newly introduced smoke yokai. If the two yokai clash, things are bound to get even more intense.The next entry might also check in on Momo and Vamola's battle with the chameleon-faced alien and the phantom thieves. With time running out to save Momo and the others affected by the curse, the stakes are only going to intensify and the action is set to ramp up.