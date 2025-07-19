  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1: Gen Narumi is introduced as Kafka and Kikoru join the First Division

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1: Gen Narumi is introduced as Kafka and Kikoru join the First Division

By Dishani Dutta
Modified Jul 19, 2025 17:30 GMT
Gen Narumi is introduced in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 (Image via Production I.G)
Gen Narumi is introduced in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 (Image via Production I.G)

Premiered on Saturday, July 19, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 picks up after Kafka Hibino’s Kaiju identity was exposed in season 1. Though spared from execution, Kafka remains in confinement while the Defense Force decides his fate.

Ad

Meanwhile, following the attack on Tachikawa Base, Reno, Iharu, Kikoru, and the other rookies are reassigned to different units. Kikoru joins the First Division under Captain Narumi, while Reno is assigned to the Fourth Division.

Later, the season premiere sees Isao Shinomiya assigning Kafka to the First Division to form the strongest anti-Kaiju force. While tensions flare between Kafka and Narumi, Narumi ultimately accepts him into his unit. The episode closes with a new Kaiju threat as a massive earthquake strikes a city.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1: Gen Narumi enters as Kikoru joins the First Division

Mina, as seen in Kafka&#039;s nightmare (Image via Production I.G)
Mina, as seen in Kafka's nightmare (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1, titled Kaiju Weapon, adapts manga chapters 39 and 40, starting with Kafka and Mina (as children) caught in the middle of a Kaiju attack. The scene, however, shifts to Kafka being hunted by Mina and the Defense Force, as he finds himself in his present Kaiju form. It becomes clear that it’s merely Kafka’s nightmare as he wakes up, still in confinement.

Ad

The story then moves to Tachikawa Base, still in ruins following Kaiju No. 10’s rampage. Mina Ashiro stands overlooking the damage. It’s been five days since Kafka’s verdict was announced after his identity as Kaiju No. 8 was exposed.

Vice Captain Hoshina informs her that despite the decision to keep him alive for now, what to do with him now remains undecided. Repairs at the base will take time, so the Third Division rookies are set to temporarily join new units. Today marks the day they’re reassigned.

Ad
Reno and Iharu in the anime-original scenes (Image via Production I.G)
Reno and Iharu in the anime-original scenes (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 transitions to Reno and Iharu driving to their new unit. They arrive at a sightseeing spot, but while Iharu snaps photos, Reno seems restless. Iharu tells him to calm down while looking through his phone, and notices his texts to Kafka still haven’t been read.

Ad

He starts wondering what’ll happen to him now. Reno shares with Iharu the moment Kafka first transformed, and tells him that he believes Kafka will return, and Iharu feels the same.

The focus moves to the Fourth Division’s Matsumoto Base, where Reno and Iharu are assigned. Reno is determined to grow stronger, so he’ll be able to stand by Kafka’s side in the future.

Gen Narumi in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 (Image via Production I.G)
Gen Narumi in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 (Image via Production I.G)

The story shifts to Kikoru Shinomiya. As the rookies share updates about their new units in their group chat, Kikoru reflects on her resolve to get stronger too. She’s been assigned to the First Division, considered the strongest in the country. Vice Captain Eiji Hasegawa escorts her to meet the First Division Captain, Gen Narumi.

Ad

But when they arrive, Narumi is fully absorbed in gaming. Hasegawa scolds him, but Narumi casually brushes it off. Despite her doubts about Narumi’s laid-back attitude, Kikoru stays professional.

Narumi tells her there’s only one thing he wants from her at their division, but before he can explain, a Kaiju alert goes off. With this perfect opportunity, Narumi tells Kikoru that he’ll show her what he means in real combat.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1: Kafka joins the First Division

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 then shifts to the First Division responding to a kaiju attack. Their forces engage the monster, driving it toward a neutralization zone. But Narumi has to change their strategy as the kaiju counters in ways they didn’t expect. He directs his squad accordingly. As Kikoru watches, she’s impressed by how well-coordinated the team is.

Each platoon leader’s strength keeps the kaiju’s movements under control, setting up for Narumi to step in. Once everything is in place, Narumi effortlessly takes down the kaiju in a single strike.

Ad

Then, he tells Kikoru that all he expects from her is unstoppable power, and she is more than ready for that challenge. Later, Hasegawa tells Narumi that they’re summoned by HQ, and it’s about Kaiju No. 8.

Kikoru in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 (Image via Production I.G)
Kikoru in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 shifts to Kafka, in confinement, thinking about Isao Shinomiya’s words about proving his worth. He’s unsure of how exactly to achieve it, but is determined to do whatever it takes. Soon, he’s taken to Isao’s office. There, Kafka finds Narumi, Kikoru, and Hasegawa also present.

Ad

Chief Shinomiya reveals the decision. Kafka is now assigned to the First Division. The goal is to combine the strongest kaiju in history and the strongest anti-kaiju unit to create Japan’s ultimate defense force. Kafka must prove his worth there and earn everyone’s trust. Though Kafka isn’t thrilled about being kept alive simply to be used as Kaiju No. 8, he accepts it, knowing he has no other option to survive.

Ad

Narumi, however, objects, claiming he’s already enough to make the First Division the strongest. But Isao counters, saying that kaiju are evolving, getting smarter, and even hiding among humans like Kaiju No. 9 did. Because humanity can’t predict their next move, Isao believes the Defense Force needs to evolve as well to counter any disaster.

Ad

While Narumi insists Kafka should just be turned into a weapon to become useful, Kafka speaks up, saying he can’t die yet. His friends believe in him, and he has his own reasons to keep moving forward. Narumi isn’t interested in Kafka’s resolve, but only in the results he can deliver. But he makes it clear; if Kafka loses control again, Narumi won’t hesitate to kill him and use his remains as a suit.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 closes with Hoshina informing Mina about Kafka’s assignment. Everyone quietly prepares to grow stronger for what’s coming next. Meanwhile, Chief Shinomiya visits a secure research lab, where he’s shown something suspicious, but it’s not revealed what it is.

In a post-credit scene, a massive earthquake strikes the city, and buildings, streets, and entire blocks crumble into the ground.

Final thoughts

Kafka as he joins the First Division in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 (Image via Production I.G)
Kafka as he joins the First Division in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1 (Image via Production I.G)

Naoya Matsumoto’s acclaimed series returns with Kaiju No. 8 season 2 episode 1, picking up after Kafka’s Kaiju identity is revealed. The premiere follows Kafka and Kikoru as they join the country’s strongest anti-Kaiju force, while the other rookies are also reassigned to new units.

Ad

This hints at a training arc for everyone. However, the Kaiju threat still looms, as the episode ends with signs of a major new attack.

Also read:

About the author
Dishani Dutta

Dishani Dutta

Twitter icon

Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.

Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.

While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.

Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.

When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dishani Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications