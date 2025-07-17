One Punch Man chapter 210: Sweet Mask reveals his plan to make Saitama a superhero

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 210, the manga saw Sweet Mask finally get to speak with Saitama about his plans to create a Supreme Hero. As part of this, the A-Class Rank 1 Hero began briefing Saitama about what they needed to do. Needless to say, Saitama wasn't quite interested.
The manga's previous chapter saw Saitama meeting Genos on his way home after a grocery run. Right after the two discussed what they had purchased, Genos asked Saitama if they could fight again. Just as Saitama accepted Genos's request, they were approached by Sweet Mask.
One Punch Man chapter 210: Sweet Mask tutors Saitama
One Punch Man chapter 210, titled Intensive Training Camp, opened with Sweet Mask thanking Saitama for agreeing to meet with him at the cafe. He believed Genos was speaking on his behalf when the S-Class Hero rejected the offer, only to realize that Saitama did not know the request was intended for him.
Soon after, something strange happened. When the waiter arrived to take their orders, Saitama asked for a cola. However, Sweet Mask disregarded his request and ordered a homemade lemonade for himself and a shiso ginger ale for Saitama. This notably disturbed the Caped Baldy.
Right after, Sweet Mask started talking about the topic at hand. According to the hero, the world was going through a new era of change. The first era saw different countries wage wars against each other, eventually causing the population to decline. So, when preserving the population became a priority, the human race unified its language, and a global government was born.
The second era saw the aftereffects of World War erode the planet. Hence, humanity abandoned other territories and focused all its efforts on the supercontinent and carried out mass migration. While all this was something everyone knew since elementary school, something that Sweet Mask learned recently was that humans are called constant-environmental beings, a unique species capable of controlling the environment to suit them.
While this nature has helped the human race sustain until now, with the third era of monsters upon them, their adjusting nature was no longer enough to protect them. With the emergence of monsters who possess sharper minds and stronger bodies, humanity needed a new immune system. While heroes were indeed the answer to their problems, they required more capable heroes and an absolute hero to lead them. Sweet Mask wanted Saitama to assume that role and become a superhero.
Just as Sweet Mask began explaining how he planned to turn Saitama into a superhero, the manga finally revealed the Caped Baldy's thoughts. From the moment Sweet Mask ordered a drink for him without asking, he was quite bothered and hadn't heard a word the A-Class Hero was saying to him.
The manga later saw Sweet Mask treating Saitama to an exquisite lunch, calling it all part of his intensive training camp. As Sweet Mask already knew about Saitama's strength, what he wished to do was to unlock his full potential by teaching him everything he knew. Soon after, Sweet Mask started teaching Saitama about things like media exposure, brand, and popularity. As expected, Saitama slept off, as he only wished to learn about heroes.
