One Punch Man chapter 210: Major spoilers to expect

Since the One Punch Man manga returned from its hiatus, fans have eagerly anticipated the release of One Punch Man chapter 210. With the previous manga chapter kickstarting the Supreme Hero Arc, the series' upcoming chapter might majorly focus on Saitama and Sweet Mask.

The manga's previous chapter saw Saitama and Genos run into each other after shopping. During this, Genos informed Saitama that Dr. Kuseno was interested in his physical capabilities. Hence, the S-Class Hero wanted to fight his master to allow the doctor to analyze Saitama's strength. Just as Saitama agreed to fight Genos, Sweet Mask approached the two heroes.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 210?

Saitama might accept Sweet Mask's proposal in One Punch Man chapter 210

As seen in the previous manga chapter, Sweet Mask wanted to speak with Saitama about his strength. Hence, he asked the A-Class Hero for tea, hoping to talk to him privately. However, just before Saitama could respond, Genos, thinking Sweet Mask was speaking to him, rejected the offer.

Hence, the manga's next chapter might likely see Sweet Mask clear the confusion, allowing Saitama to answer for himself. Considering how Saitama was often looking for ways to save money, the chances of him rejecting such an offer are really low. Therefore, fans can expect to see Saitama accept Sweet Mask's proposal in the manga's next chapter.

Sweet Mask might share his plans for a Supreme Hero with Saitama in One Punch Man chapter 210

As fans might remember, the manga previously showed Sweet Mask briefing a group of Hero Association members about his plans to create a Supreme Hero for the future. As part of this plan, considering Saitama's immeasurable strength, he wanted the Caped Baldy to act as the beacon of hope.

Therefore, One Punch Man chapter 210 might likely see Sweet Mask brief Saitama about his plans to create a Supreme Hero. With that, fans are likely going to get a deeper understanding of why Sweet Mask was planning such a project in the first place. The question is, how will Saitama respond to this?

Sweet Mask might reveal his past to Saitama in One Punch Man chapter 210

As One Punch Man manga has hinted at several times, Sweet Mask is not a normal hero. In fact, he has a big secret that he has kept hidden from everyone, possibly even his closest acquaintances.

With the hero trying to convince Saitama to follow his lead in the Supreme Hero project, it is very likely that Sweet Mask might finally reveal his background to Saitama, hoping to convey to him why he did not perceive himself as a good candidate for his idealistic project.

