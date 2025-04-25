Saitama may be the biggest threat to One Punch Man's universe (& his limitless potential is why)

Saitama from One Punch Man is already known for his punches, and he is capable of eliminating any threat with a single punch. But what if he were to grow stronger in the story's final arc?

Ad

A recent One Punch Man theory suggests the idea that if Saitama were to face a strong enough opponent at the end of the series, he could become too strong, posing the biggest threat in the franchise's universe.

While Saitama has always been overpowered, he has yet to pose a threat to the universe. So, why would his facing a strong opponent at the end of the series spell certain doom for the universe?

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

Saitama fighting a strong opponent could spell doom for the One Punch Man universe

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

As fans must remember, when Saitama was fighting Cosmic Garou, unlike his previous opponents, he couldn't win the fight with a single punch. This is because, at the time, Garou was quite strong.

Ad

But as the fight went on, Saitama gradually became stronger than Garou and defeated the monster. This incident displayed Saitama's limitless potential and how he may not have even scratched the surface of his peak strength.

Therefore, there is a chance that if Saitama were to face the series' final boss, i.e., God, his limitless potential could see him evolve into a threat even bigger than God. While such a development may seem like a positive one, what if it is not?

Ad

Garou as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

As manga readers must remember, during Saitama's fight against Garou, Caped Baldy destroyed the surface of one of Jupiter's moons with his Serious Table Flip. While that move was on purpose, he also blew away the gas surrounding Jupiter with a sneeze.

Ad

The sheer fact that the solar system's biggest planet was defaced because Saitama's nose was irritated is enough proof to ascertain that facing an even stronger opponent could be disastrous for the One Punch Man universe. A simple mistake could see Saitama destroy Earth, the surrounding planets, or even the Sun.

That said, such incidents as theorized could only come to fruition if Saitama were to make a mistake. But what if the hero's long-awaited fight changed his mindset?

Ad

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

As fans must know, Saitama became a hero for the fun of it. He wished to become strong and fight strong opponents.

Ad

To his fortune, he became overly powerful, causing all his opponents to be far weaker. So, what will he do when he finally faces an opponent strong enough to challenge him? Will he try to defeat the opponent as soon as possible, hoping to stop all destruction, or would he try to prolong the fight's duration, hoping to cherish every moment?

While one can argue that Saitama might choose to end the fight as soon as possible, there is no guarantee, especially since that is all Saitama has been urging to experience since he became as strong as he is right now. Therefore, there is a high chance that Saitama can end up as the biggest threat in the One Punch Man universe.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More