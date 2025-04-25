A new Monarch is born in Solo Leveling verse as Jinwoo gets a powerful ally

While Thomas Andre has yet to make a huge impression in the Solo Leveling anime, the same isn't true for the webnovel. The National Level Hunter from the United States has now become a Monarch, turning himself into a powerful ally for Sung Jinwoo.

As manhwa readers must know, after the final battle in Solo Leveling, Sung Jinwoo created a new timeline where no one learned of magical beasts. Thomas Andre became a wrestling champion in this timeline, but as fate would have it, he again became a National Level Hunter.

How did Thomas Andre become a Monarch in Solo Leveling?

While trying out Ahjin Soft's newest game development, the Towers of Trial, Thomas Andre got immersed in the storyline and soon realized he was reliving his old ally Sung Jinwoo's beginning as a Hunter in the original timeline.

As he continued playing, he came across a hidden quest where he met the NPC version of Legia, "The King of Giants and the Monarch of the Beginning," imprisoned in a dungeon. Legia pleaded with Thomas to free him. However, unlike Sung Jinwoo, who killed Legia in the original timeline, Thomas challenged him to a fight in exchange for his help. With this fight, he hoped to prove himself against a Monarch.

Legia as seen in the Solo Leveling manhwa (Image via Kakao)

Legia immediately agreed to fight Thomas. Once they started fighting, Thomas's game avatar was killed. However, as it was a game, he kept respawning and rechallenging Legia. Essentially, while Thomas' avatar showed no fatigue, Legia was exhausted by the repeated fighting. Hence, Thomas Andre managed to kill the Monarch.

Ammut, the Monarch of Trials, who was also acting as the game's administrator, was impressed by Thomas' relentlessness. Hence, he sought him out as the perfect vessel for the Primordial Darkness and gifted it to the Hunter. Thomas accepted the reward, hoping it would help him get closer to Sung Jinwoo's level.

Thomas Andre as seen in the manhwa (Image via Kakao)

Later, after Thomas Andre emerged from his game capsule in New York City, he found it to be under attack by the Apostle of Conquest. Thomas saw this as an opportunity to test his strength and took them down. With that, the System hailed Thomas Andre as having ascended to become a Monarch in power, i.e., the Monarch of Conquest.

While Thomas Andre solidified his title with his actions in the city, the White House watched the entire scene unfold in real time. Surprisingly, the one phrase that came into their minds was 'National Level.'

Thomas Andre as seen in the manhwa (Image via Kakao)

While the title was known in the game, it only made sense for the President of the United States what National Level Hunter meant after watching the same in action. Given that Thomas Andre was far stronger than an S-Rank Hunter, it did not make sense to categorize him as such.

With that, Thomas Andre was reinstated with his National Level Hunter title from the original timeline and earned his new title, Monarch of the Conquest.

