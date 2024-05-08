Anime characters often possess powers and abilities that defy the limits of human imagination. Sometimes, there are anime characters who are stronger than the entire Earth's population. These aren't ordinary anime characters; they're titans among titans, wielding power on a scale that surpasses the human mind.

From the far reaches of Dragon Ball's galaxies to the bustling streets of City Z in One Punch Man, these anime characters embody feats that leave fans in awe. In this article, the entries are made based on anime characters who exceed the combined strength of the entire population of Earth.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and is not ranked in any particular way.

Makima, Zeno, and 8 others are among the anime characters stronger than the entire Earth's population

1. Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100

Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Shigeo Kageyama, widely known as Mob from Mob Psycho 100, is an ultra-powerful esper capable of obliterating anything or anyone with a mere thought. The intensity of his abilities necessitates stringent emotional restraint to prevent their rampant release, resulting in infrequent use. Yet, when intense emotions surge or unconsciousness beckons, his psychic might surge uncontrollably.

Despite lacking bulging muscles or imposing physiques, Mob wields a mind sharper than any blade. As a diligent student of Salt Middle School, he uses his thought power as his most potent weapon. Though not the apex of psychic prowess, Mob ranks among the anime characters stronger than the entire Earth's population.

While he occasionally struggles to contain the chaos within his mind, Mob retains the discernment to unleash his psychic explosions strategically, showcasing his mastery over his extraordinary abilities.

2. Makima from Chainsaw Man

Makima from Chainsaw Man (image via Mappa)

Makima initially appears as a gentle and reserved figure in Chainsaw Man. However, she is revealed to be the formidable Control Devil, possessing terrifying abilities beyond mortal comprehension. Widely feared, Makima's strength is unmatched, fueled by the dread she instills in others. Her telekinetic power allows her to obliterate adversaries with ease, and she can effortlessly dominate those she deems inferior. In combat, she overwhelms opponents, even shattering powerful chainsaws with her bare hands.

Though the full extent of her capabilities is yet to be revealed in the anime, Makima's status as the Control Devil establishes her as one of the series' most formidable figures. Her mastery over manipulation and physical might make her nearly unbeatable, with only specific conditions posing a challenge. While the power scale in Chainsaw Man may not be astronomical, Makima's dominance cements her as an exceptionally powerful female character.

3. Son Goku from Dragon Ball

Son Goku from Dragon Ball Z (image via Toei Animation)

Goku, a legendary anime character, possesses unmatched power exceeding that of the entire human population. Throughout the Dragon Ball series, his strength rivals beings capable of planetary destruction. In Dragon Ball Super, his power escalates as he stops alien bullies and tough enemies using his special move, the Kamehameha.

Acquiring the status of Super Saiyan God showcases his exceptional combat skills and instinctive prowess, making him the strongest character in the franchise. Each defeat fuels his growth, enabling him to tap into the Power of the Gods through Ultra Instinct. With each battle, Goku's strength continues to grow, solidifying his legacy as one of anime's most formidable figures.

4. Eren Yeager from Attack On Titan

Eren Yeager as the founding Titan (image via Mappa)

Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan rises from a humble beginning in the Survey Corps to become a character of immense strength and authority. His transformation into a colossal Titan and his possession of the Founding Titan's power makes him virtually unbeatable.

Eren can destroy entire nations with the ability to command, calling forth thousands of Titans, each towering 50 meters tall, into action. He is a force to be reckoned with. Despite attempts to exploit his vulnerabilities, Eren's newfound powers render such tactics ineffective. He's the best at being strong and skilled in anime, making him one of the anime characters stronger than the entire Earth's population.

5. Meliodas from Seven Deadly Sins

Meliodas from Seven Deadly Sins (Image via Studio Dean)

Meliodas is the protagonist of The Seven Deadly Sins, also known as the Son of the demon king and leader of the Seven Deadly Sins. Meliodas possesses incredible strength and skill as a Holy Knight. His signature move, Full Counter, redirects enemy attacks with devastating force. When he taps into his true demon form, his power becomes unmatched, even among his companions.

His strength amplifies in his true demon form, making him a force even his fellow Sins struggle to contain. Meliodas's dominance spans millennia, from his reign among the Ten Commandments to absorbing their powers and emerging victorious from a millennium-long battle in Purgatory against the Demon King. Despite his unassuming appearance, Meliodas instills fear in the hearts of his foes, proving himself as one of the anime characters stronger than the entire Earth's population.

6. Beerus from Dragon Ball

Beerus from Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

In the expansive universe of anime, Beerus emerges as a titan among beings, wielding power that eclipses entire civilizations. Initially cast as an antagonist in Dragon Ball Z, Beerus evolves into a pivotal figure within the series, revered as one of the twelve Gods of Destruction. His responsibility to maintain cosmic equilibrium underscores his immense stature in the anime realm.

Beerus's encounters, particularly his clash with Super Saiyan God Goku, resonate across galaxies, showcasing his unrivaled might. Despite his unfathomable strength, Beerus exercises restraint, sparing his opponents from his devastating Hakai technique. This gesture prolongs battles, adding to the spectacle of entertainment.

Few anime characters can match Beerus's supremacy, solidifying his status as an enigmatic force. In the annals of anime history, Beerus symbolizes unparalleled might and cosmic harmony, leaving an indelible mark on the genre's landscape.

7. Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon

Usagi Tsukino from Sailor Moon (image via Toei Animation )

Usagi Tsukino may seem like an ordinary blonde girl, but she's anything but ordinary in the world of magical girls. With just a new outfit and belief in herself, she transforms into Sailor Moon, a legendary hero. Alongside her Sailor allies, she stands as an iconic figure in the world of shojo. She controls space, time, and reality in her ultimate form, rivaling even Son Goku.

What makes her truly powerful is her foresight, healing touch, and ability to manipulate time. With these incredible powers, Usagi Tsukino rightfully earns her place among the mightiest characters in anime, rewriting history and battling evil with courage and strength.

8.Madara Uchiha from Naruto

Madara Uchiha From Naruto (Image via Toei Animation)

With the devastating power to summon meteors whenever he chooses, Madara wields a speed unmatched by anyone else in battle. Even after death, he resurfaces, a true testament to his unbeatable determination and skill. Madara Uchiha is one of the anime characters stronger than the entire Earth's population, particularly in Naruto, where he is regarded as one of the top anime characters.

As the primary antagonist, he challenges Naruto with his ability to summon meteors and his unyielding will, even in death. Once the respected leader of the Uchiha clan, Madara's legacy is vast, his chakra unmatched, and his mastery of ninjutsu and hand-to-hand combat awe-inspiring. His power reaches new heights when he absorbs the Ten-Tails, granting him the Rinnegan and the ability to control all living minds on the planet.

9. Saitama from One Punch Man

Saitama Gin from One Punch Man (image via Madhouse)

In One Punch Man, Saitama reigns supreme with unparalleled strength in a world of superheroes. Despite the constant stream of new anime releases, only a select few can rival him as he's crafted with the idea of being among the anime characters who are stronger than the entire Earth's population. His power transcends the entire human population, leading to an existential crisis as he effortlessly defeats foes. During a monumental clash with Lord Boros, Saitama's serious punch nullifies an attack capable of planetary destruction, hinting at his untapped potential.

Through satire, One Punch Man portrays Saitama as the epitome of unrivaled strength, effortlessly overcoming adversaries with a single blow. While other anime characters may excel in their realms, Saitama's consistent dominance cements his status as the ultimate powerhouse in anime. Despite the constant stream of new anime releases, only a select few can rival him, as he's crafted with the idea of being among the anime characters stronger than the entire Earth's population.

10. Zeno from Dragon Ball

Zeno from Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Zeno, also known as the Omni-King, is the supreme ruler of all existence in the Dragon Ball multiverse. Despite his childlike appearance, his power is astonishing. Legend has it that he once destroyed six universes on a whim. His power is so immense that even the mighty Gods of Destruction fear him.

Although Zeno lacks combat skills, his ability to erase anything from existence with a mere thought makes him unrivaled. He can annihilate individuals, planets, galaxies, or even entire universes effortlessly, making him one of the anime characters stronger than the entire Earth's population.

He is considered the ultimate deity in the Dragon Ball universe, possessing the power of "Erase" to erase anything from reality. Despite not engaging in traditional fights, Zeno's control over creation and destruction surpasses any mortal's abilities. He effortlessly destroyed an entire timeline with a simple gesture, demonstrating his incomprehensible might. Even the powerful destroyer gods tremble in his presence. Zeno is the pinnacle of anime power, unmatched by any force in the universe.

In conclusion

This passage celebrates iconic anime characters renowned for their immense strength and abilities. From Zeno's ability to shatter universes to Goku's relentless determination, each character stands as a titan in the anime world. Fans are reminded of the limitless creativity anime embodies by anime characters stronger than the entire Earth's population.

These anime characters, with their extraordinary abilities and unyielding resolve, inspire fans worldwide. In the vast expanse of anime, where imagination knows no bounds, these characters will continue to be powerful characters for generations of viewers.

Related Links:

10 anime characters with the highest kill counts

10 anime characters who make Madara Uchiha from Naruto look weak

10 anime characters who can defeat Dragon Ball's Zeno

10 anime characters who can exceed 100% of their power

10 Anime characters who have never lost a fight