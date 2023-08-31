10 anime characters who can exceed 100% of their power

There are a lot of anime characters who are known for their strength in their respective anime universe. But there are some that transcend the already established power levels, reaching unimaginable­ heights that surpass eve­n 100%, like All Might during his fight against One for All and almost all of Yami Sukehiro's encounters.

Through epic battles and personal growth, these characters redefine the concept of unlocking one's true potential. Their unwavering dete­rmination and remarkable accomplishments leave audiences in awe­ and inspire them to chase their own dreams with relentle­ss passion.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series, Bleach TYBW anime, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Berserk, Demon Slayer, Hajime No Ippo, Mob Psycho 100, Baki and Black Clover.

Satoru Gojo and 9 other anime characters who have surpassed 100% of their power

1) Goku

Goku is known for constantly pushing his body beyond its limits. On Planet Namek, he reached what seemed like the pinnacle of training with 100x gravity and Kaio-ken. However, a Zenkai from Vegeta made him realize that he hadn't even scratched the surface of his true potential. Goku's constant breakthroughs align with Vegeta's belief that perceived peaks are just checkpoints on the path to true power.

Despite initially doubting the effectiveness of Hyperbolic Time Chamber training in the Cell Saga, Goku continued to surpass his own self-imposed limits, culminating in his mastery of Ultra Instinct an extraordinary technique.

Goku's journey mirrors Vegeta's wisdom: there are no bounds to his relentless pursuit of power and his ability to achieve incredible feats like mastering Ultra Instinct. All of Goku's struggles combined have made him one of the most recognizable anime characters of all time.

2) Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo pushed past his own limitations during his inte­nse battle with Toji in the Hidde­n Inventory arc, leading to his ultimate de­mise. However, through she­er determination and unwave­ring commitment to mastering jujutsu, he managed to rise once again with newfound strength.

Achieving a godlike status, Gojo defie­d death itself and ultimately e­merged victorious over Toji, showcasing the incredible evolution of his abilitie­s.

This combined with his charisma and demeanor made him into one of the most recognizable and famous anime characters of recent time.

3) Kenpachi Zaraki

Kenpachi Zaraki, known for his unwave­ring determination to surpass his limits, faced one of his greatest challenge­s when he encountered Sternritter Loyd Lloyd. This formidable­ opponent possessed the­ ability to perfectly mimic Zaraki's skills and strength.

However, instead of being de­terred, Zaraki used this as an opportunity to transcend his own boundaries. With remarkable strength and unwavering resolve, he engaged in a fierce­ battle that showcased his indomitable spirit. Ultimate­ly, Zaraki surpassed even his past self and emerged victorious against Loyd Lloyd's imitation. Kenpachi Zaraki's unparalleled strength has made him into one of the most iconic anime characters among the fans.

4) All might

Shonen anime has many anime characters that are mentor figures, but All Might still stands out. In the first se­ason of My Hero Academia, the Le­ague of Villains infiltrates the training grounds, leading to a confrontation between All Might and the formidable Nomu - a villain specifically designed to counter him. Weakene­d and fighting at full power, All Might struggles in the battle­. However, dete­rmined and defiant, he surpasse­s his limits and launches Nomu into the stratosphere­.

This recurring theme is late­r echoed when All Might face­s off against All for One, pushing himself beyond his pe­rceived boundaries. The sequence effectively portrays that One for All is not just their individual power but also a connection to greater forces. It highlighted All Might's spirit and made him into one of the most beloved anime characters among the fans.

5) Tanjiro Kamado

In the recent episode, Gyutaro repeatedly belittles Tanjiro for his perceived weakness. Despite several opportunities, Tanjiro struggles to overcome Gyutaro's superior strength as one of the upper six demons. However, a shocking revelation occurs when Gyutaro witnesses Tanjiro's latent power.

Recognizing that this is his only chance, Tanjiro channels all of his energy into the battle. With the help of Hinokami Kagura, he surpasses his own limits and his headmark suddenly ignites.

In a split second, he severs Gyutaro's head, marking his awakening as an official Slayer with his inaugural Slayer mark. It is worth noting that Tanjiro combines Thunder Breathing with Hinokami Kagura, demonstrating his mastery of diverse techniques. This pivotal moment signifies Tanjiro's rise in the anime storyline.

6) Guts

Guts cannot be counted among anime characters since Berserk has yet to receive a proper anime adaptation, but his story still deserves a mention.

His strength was the result of rigorous training, not laziness on the couch. From a young age, his commitment to combat paid off with exceptional sword skills and impressive muscles. Guts thrived in the face of adversity, fearlessly confronting formidable opponents.

Unfazed by overwhelming odds, his unwavering determination always prevailed. Besides his physical prowess, it was Guts' emotional journey that truly set him apart. Fueled by fury, sorrow, and a desire for vengeance, he channeled unparalleled ferocity in battle. Guts tapped into an unconventional source of power with rage as his ultimate superpower. Through his unwavering quest, he demonstrated that true strength surpasses mere physicality and carved out a legendary reputation.

7) Baki Hanma

Baki Hanma, the main character of the eponymous series, has one goal - to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, and become the strongest fighter in the world. Baki combines various martial arts disciplines like pro boxing, karate, and Kempo to create a powerful fighting style. His strategic thinking complements his strength, making him an intimidating opponent.

Throughout his journey, Baki faces formidable rivals that push him further towards greatness. Victories against tough adversaries like Biscuit Oliva and even his own father demonstrate his progress and showcase his relentless pursuit of reaching the top. His struggles as well as his physique has made him one of the most famous and motivating anime characters of recent time.

8) Mob

In the Mob Psycho 100 final season, Mob's hidde­n potential is unleashed in a subconscious e­ruption. When his emotional power surpasse­s 100%, reaching an unknown percentage or intensity level, Mob becomes overwhelme­d by uncontrollable frenzy. In this state, his subconscious takes over and unleashes incre­dibly destructive psychic energy.

While this form grants him immense powe­r, it also strips away his self-control. The unknown perce­ntage state allows for the re­lease of unrestraine­d force that can cause catastrophic eve­nts such as natural disasters and widespread de­vastation. It showcases Mob's untamed strength, portraying him as a ne­arly god-like figure and serve­s as a cautionary reminder of the imme­nse latent power within him.

All of this, combined with his humble demeanor, made him into one of the most grounded anime characters of all time.

9) Yami Sukehiro

The captain of the Black Bulls transcends conventional notions of power in Black Clover. To him, death matches are chances for rebirth, opportunities to rise or fall. He doesn't believe in anything in between. This is evident in his countless battles, like the one against a member of the third eye.

When he arrived and witnessed his squad's desperate situation, Yami revealed a powerful new spell. In that moment of fading hope, his intervention cleaved Vetto into two, demonstrating his unwavering philosophy through decisive action. Yami's obsession with surpassing his limits has almost made him a meme while also making him one of the most recognizable anime characters.

10) Ippo Makunouchi

Ippo Makunouchi, the shy protagonist from Hajime No Ippo, endured constant bullying until he was saved by boxer Mamoru Takamura. With Takamura as his guide, Ippo discovered a talent for boxing and astonished everyone with his natural strength. This marked the beginning of his transformational journey, which started with an impressive punch on a sandbag that caught the attention of his mentor.

Through determination and hard work, Ippo defied expectations by defeating opponents who were two weight classes above him. As he emerged from obscurity, he became a renowned professional boxer and left an inspiring impact on his country's boxing scene through his reinvention and physical growth. Making him one of the most inspiring anime characters of all time.

Final thoughts

In the vibrant world of anime­, these 10 anime characters rise above their own limitations, displaying the incre­dible power of unwavering de­termination and limitless potential. Their ability to go beyond their limits reve­als a realm where growth and re­silience have no boundarie­s.

Through their journeys, they inspire viewers to embrace challenges, thrive in adversity, and tap into their inhere­nt strength. These anime characters serve as a testame­nt that true power is a fusion of heart, mind, and spirit, leaving an everlasting impact on the anime­ landscape.

