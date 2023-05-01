Dragon Ball teases new project announcement for Goku Day

With Goku Day fast approaching, Dragon Ball anime studio Toei Animation has teased a new project that is set to be announced on this year's special day. While the studio hasn't announced or hinted at what will be teased, fans can expect something huge, given that the studio does choose to announce new projects on that day.

Goku Day is the official anniversary to commemorate Goku's impact on the world. The day was decided based on how May 9, i.e., 5/9, was written in Japanese. Considering that 5 can be read as "Go" and 9 can be read as "Ku" in Japanese kanji, May 9 became Goku Day.

Toei Animation set to tease new Dragon Ball project on Goku Day on May 9

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles [May is here, and we're here to celebrate Luffy's Birthday and Goku Day! Mark your calendars, it's gonna be the most memorable month for these two heroes this year!]



: Future Toei Animation



Luffy's birthday is on May 5 and Goku Day is on May 9. [May is here, and we're here to celebrate Luffy's Birthday and Goku Day! Mark your calendars, it's gonna be the most memorable month for these two heroes this year!]: Future Toei AnimationLuffy's birthday is on May 5 and Goku Day is on May 9. https://t.co/AtdylGv5ti

As per the popular Dragon Ball Twitter account, @DBSChronicles, Toei Animation is set to tease a new Dragon Ball project on Goku Day, i.e., May 9, 2023.

It is very common for Toei Animation to make announcements on Goku Day, considering how the studio has previously announced the "Choose Your Favorite Goku" Poll in 2019, the Winner of the 2019 Poll, SSJ Goku Figure, Top 30 Fan Favourite Goku outfits in 2020, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in 2021.

With no announcements made in 2022, as per leaks from @oecuf0, the studio is set to announce a new project on the upcoming Goku Day on May 9, 2023. Even One Piece fans must prepare themselves as Toei Animation might also reveal something on Luffy's birthday on May 5.

The Twitter account @DBSChronicles even clarified how the leak was directly from Toei Animation and how if the news turns out to be false, the studio is at fault and not any leaker.

What to expect from the Goku Day announcement?

As expected, most fans believe that Toei Animation is set to announce a new Dragon Ball anime on Goku Day, given that it has been two years since the franchise ordered an anime. That being said, rumors about a web anime have been doing the rounds for quite some time, with fans hoping that the new anime will continue the DBS anime.

Goathan @SuperiorheroN



I wonder what they gonna be bringing us on May 9th



Thats "5 9" ~ Goku Day @DBSChronicles Yes lol its in chapter 90I wonder what they gonna be bringing us on May 9thThats "5 9" ~ Goku Day @DBSChronicles Yes lol its in chapter 90I wonder what they gonna be bringing us on May 9thThats "5 9" ~ Goku Day https://t.co/RbYE1GglPe

With manga creator Toyotaro adding an easter egg in the manga's chapter 80, saying "59," a hint at May 9, fans are left to believe that it was the manga creator's way of foreshadowing a huge announcement for the franchise, set to announce on May 9.

That being said, fans will have to wait until Goku Day to find out what Toei Animation has planned. Until then, fans can only predict what is to come.

Poll : 0 votes