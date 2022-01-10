Dragon Ball Super chapter 80 first draft reveals continued fight between Granolah and Gas

Fans are thrilled for the upcoming chapter of Dragon Ball Super (DBS) as the fight between Gas and Granolah intensifies. The fanbase has been on the lookout for early reveals before the release of the chapter and they've now got their hands on one.

The series' manga readers have reason to be excited as the first draft of the upcoming chapter 80 has been teased to fans.

Note: Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super ahead

Dragon Ball Super chapter 80: First draft and what to expect

The first draft of the upcoming chapter shows the Cerealian going up against Gas. The previous chapter had fans hyped as the fight was only going to get more intense, given the moves that were used in the battle. The first draft suggests that the upcoming chapter will focus completely on the fight between Granolah and Gas.

Gas was the favorite in this fight as his newfound powers were clearly overwhelming the Cerealian. But now that Granolah has fought Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku, he has gained valuable experience which could shift the tide of this battle. In the upcoming chapter, fans might get to witness the two combatants use moves that are more advanced than Instant Teleportation.

It is unlikely that the upcoming chapter 80 will conclude the fight, but fans believe that the Granolah arc will soon come to an end. The next few chapters of the Granolah Saga might conclude with fans believing that Granolah could emerge victorious despite the difference in the strengths.

DBS chapter 79 recap

Granolah was fatigued and beaten to a pulp and it seemed like things were about to end in chapter 79. Thankfully, Vegeta provided the Cerealian with a Senzu Bean which instantly replenished his stamina and strength. The battle continued and the two fighters were exchanging blows. But towards the end, both Goku and Vegeta were shocked after witnessing their battle.

Both Gas and Granolah were using Instant Teleportation with ease. But Gas struggled and was sloppy with this technique since his powers were new and he hadn’t had the time to test them out. Both Goku and Vegeta noticed how sloppy Gas was, and it seemed like Granolah might just be have been able to turn the tables in this fight.

