  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube complete release schedule - All episodes and when they arrive

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube complete release schedule - All episodes and when they arrive

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 16, 2025 12:31 GMT
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube complete release schedule - All episodes and when they arrive
Meisuke Nueno as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

Amidst all the recent remakes of old anime, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is one of the highly anticipated ones. Studio Kai picked up the series and rebooted it, airing the anime 24 years after the original TV anime produced by Toei Animation was broadcast in Japan.

Ad

While fans may have wanted the anime to broadcast all its episodes continuously, it is going to be separated into two cours. The anime's second cour is set to premiere in Winter 2026. So, here we shall explore the Cour 1 anime's total number of episodes and tentative release schedule.

How many episodes will Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube have?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While it has yet to be officially announced, as per leaks online, the Cour 1 anime for Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is expected to have a total of 13 episodes.

As anime fans know, this is a generic number of episodes for a television anime. The anime premiered its first two episodes one after another on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Ever since, the anime has released one episode every Wednesday.

Kyoko and Miki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Kai)
Kyoko and Miki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Kai)

With that in mind, this is what the complete episode release schedule for the series should look like unless it experiences any hiatus during its broadcast run:

Ad
EpisodesDateRelease Timings (PDT/BST/IST)
1 (RELEASED)July 2, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
2 (RELEASED)July 2, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
3 (RELEASED)July 9, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
4July 16, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
5July 23, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
6July 30, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
7 August 6, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
8August 13, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
9August 20, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
10August 27, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
11September 3, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
12September 10, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
13September 17, 20257:45 AM/3:45 PM/8:15 PM
Ad

While considering the anime's early premiere in the Summer 2025 anime season, there is a small chance that there will be a break between the cour. However, with no announcement made, fans should likely keep an eye out for any news about a delay on the series' official website and social media pages. Fans can also keep an eye out for the same on "It's Anime by REMOW" social media page.

Given the total episode count of 13 episodes, fans should keep an eye out for any information about breaks around the release dates for episodes six and seven.

Ad

Where to watch Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube?

Ad

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will be broadcast its episodes on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" slot, followed by BS Asahi on Saturdays. Soon after the anime broadcasts its episodes, the same episode will be available to stream locally in Japan on ABEMA, Anime Times, Amazon Prime Video, U-Next, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, and others.

As for international fans, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will be available to stream on Netflix, It’s Anime YouTube Channel, Hami Video, ANIME GENERATION, Anime Onegai, aniverse, and Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD.

Ad

What is the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime about?

Meisuke Nueno as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Kai)
Meisuke Nueno as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime centers on Meisuke "Nube" Nueno, a new teacher at Domori Elementary school. While he may have a gentle personality, Nube has a secret - he is a psychic.

Ad

With many supernatural events taking place at the school, the Principal hired Nube as he was the only psychic teacher in Japan. The anime focuses on Nube and his students, as he uses the demon powers in his left hand to eliminate ghosts and evil spirits that attack his students.

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications