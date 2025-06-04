I never knew Dandadan and Persona 3 could go so well together until I saw this viral fan art

On June 2, 2025, netizens on X, formerly known as Twitter, went crazy after seeing a viral fan art of Dandadan and Persona 3 crossover. X user @Yuqi_non posted the crossover fan art on their official account profile, which went viral within moments of its posting.

The fandom showered the post with positive comments and compliments, reflecting their approval of the piece of artwork. Furthermore, the artwork being a crossover between one of the recent popular anime series, Dandadan, and one of the most popular video games, Persona 3, also helped the artist's cause.

The perfect Dandadan and Persona 3 crossover fan art

The artwork featured the major characters from the Dandadan series, Ken Takakura (Okarun), Momo Ayase, and Aira Shiratori, along with the villain from the series, Acrobatic Silky. The artwork replicated a soundtrack poster from the popular role-playing video game series, Persona 3.

The artwork featured the major characters from the Dandadan series, Ken Takakura (Okarun), Momo Ayase, and Aira Shiratori, along with the villain from the series, Acrobatic Silky. The artwork replicated a soundtrack poster from the popular role-playing video game series, Persona 3.

The original image consisted of characters from the Persona 3 video game- Junpei, Yukari, and Makoto Yuki, the main protagonist. It also featured Thanatos, the ultimate persona of the Death Arcana. While the background was kept the same, the characters were switched with those from Dandadan, creating a unique blend of the artist's style while keeping the original feel intact of the image.

With both series being a massive hit within their respective fandoms, netizens from both communities came in unison to appreciate the artwork, which made it viral within mere hours of it getting posted on X.

Fans' reaction to the viral crossover artwork on X

The fans from both the communities came into unison and appreciated the digital artist on X, @Yuqi_non, appreciating how beautiful the crossover artwork looked, and their comments and feedback are pretty evident of their positive outlook on the piece of art:

"Would u look at that... the best fusion of 2 franchises I've seen.", said one user

"Dandadan AND Persona? Two of my favorite things in one artwork", claimed another

"OMG THIS IS A BANGER", exclaimed a third

"Persona X DanDaDan GET ON IT", said a fourth

While the X users were pretty enthusiastic about the artwork, the artwork was also posted on the r/Dandadan subreddit, which showed the fans' appreciation over there as well, further validating how beautiful the fan art was:

"Please never stop making dandadan art. Every piece I see from you is fantastic", said one reddit user

"Acrobatic Silky fits so well here! Your artwork is always so impressive!", said another

"I knew Dandadan reminded me of Persona, wow.", claimed a third

