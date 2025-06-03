  • home icon
What happened to Highschool of the Dead season 2? Exploring series renewal possibilities

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jun 03, 2025 22:30 GMT
What happened to Highschool of the Dead season 2? (Image via Madhouse)
What happened to Highschool of the Dead season 2? (Image via Madhouse)

Several fans, even to date, have been asking about what happened to season 2 of the popular 2010 anime, Highschool of the Dead, written by mangaka Daisuke Sato and illustrated by Shoji Sato.

With season 1 of the series being a massive hit upon its release, the fans waited in anticipation for the second season and the follow-up to the story, but it never came, even after 15 years. This article answers the question of what happened to the Highschool of the Dead TV anime series and its season 2.

Why Highschool of the Dead season 2 was never put into production

With the second season of Highschool of the Dead highly anticipated by the fans, tragedy struck, and the series was declared to never be put into production or air again. The mangaka and author of the popular anime series, Daisuke Sato, met with his unfortunate demise back on March 22, 2017, at the age of 52, from ischaemic heart disease.

After the unfortunate death of the author, the manga's publishing company, Fujimi Shobo, never released a chapter as they did not want to continue on with the series with another author, as a gesture of respect for the late mangaka. The last chapter was released back on April 9, 2013, and then it was left unfinished.

Furthermore, Madhouse, the anime studio, also announced the shutdown of the series for the same aforementioned reason; thus, season 2 of the popular anime and manga series, Highschool of the Dead, was never put into production, and after 15 years since season 1, it is highly unlikely there will be a season 2.

Everything to know about Highschool of the Dead's story

The Highschool of the Dead series, written by Daisuke Sato, treads around genres like action, horror, and supernatural thriller. The story revolves around modern-day Japan, as the world is getting affected by a deadly pandemic that turns humans into zombies, with unknown origins.

The story follows the perspective of a group of high school students and the school's nurse as they survive the pandemic, which has been referred to as the "Outbreak" in the series. Alongside dealing with the problems of the zombie apocalypse, the series also focuses on several societal collapses and the decay of several moral codes, bringing a unique perspective to the story.

The group meets and makes an acquaintance with several fellow survivors who present different kinds of perspectives on the series, especially one of the school teachers they pick up, who was planning on forming a cult with other students who worshiped him. On their way, they rescue a little girl and her dog, who eventually join their group.

By the end of the series, the group had travelled through several locations, like a mall, then a police station, and finally ended up in an elementary school that was supposed to be a safe zone. This was all the information available for the series with no further story to be added as of now, unless there are decisions taken by the production parties involved with including another author.

Final thoughts

Still from the Highschool of the Dead anime (Image via Madhouse)
Still from the Highschool of the Dead anime (Image via Madhouse)

Even to date, the Highschool of the Dead series is considered one of the best anime and manga series with several elements that make it unique, setting it apart from several other monotonous zombie apocalypse anime series out there. While unfortunately there will be no season 2 of the anime series, fans can still enjoy season 1 with its unique storyline and great visuals.

