Sabito's backstory is Demon Slayer's most tragic, and no, it's not why you think

With the upcoming climax of the Demon Slayer anime series, this look back at the narrative so far will be a refresher to prepare fans for what's to come. Looking at some of the backstories from the series, one particular character came to mind that might just be the most tragic in the entire series.

The character in question here is Sabito, a former apprentice of Sankonji Urokodaki and a close friend of the Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka. While several deaths in the Demon Slayer series have affected fans emotionally, Sabito's is probably one of the most tragic, and here's why.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga series.

Sabito would have accomplished so much if it weren't for his death in the Demon Slayer series

The focus of this article is on what Sabito could have accomplished were he still alive. To understand the matter, one must examine the history of his narrative within the Demon Slayer series. As mentioned, Sabito was one of Giyu Tomikoa's closest friends, the current Water Hashira. They met during their training under Sankonji Urokodaki, the former Water Hashira.

Sankonji found and took in Sabito after he was orphaned. During Sabito's training under Sankonji, he met Giyu, and they soon became close friends while training for the Final Selection to become Demon Slayers. During one event, Giyu was emotionally shaken by the fact of her elder sister, Tsutako's death. Sabito was the one to remind him to cherish life.

During their Final Selection on Mt. Fujikasane, after defeating several demons and saving many candidates, Sabito was confronted by the Hand Demon. While he was trying to finish off the demon, his blade broke as he tried to behead its neck. He then decided to sacrifice himself so that the other trainees would be safe, including Giyu.

It can be stated that if Sabito had survived and not sacrificed himself, he would be the Water Hashira, as things turned out with his fellow trainee, Giyu Tomioka. Furthermore, in the series, Giyu has also been shown to express how he was undeserving of the Water Hashira title and that Sabito should have taken his place instead, proving more about Sabito's strengths.

Furthermore, from whatever could be gathered from the series, Sabito had the potential to become the strongest Demon Slayer and probably one of the strongest characters from the entire series. Several character traits, such as his unwavering discipline and strength in excellent swordsmanship, indicate the stated possibility.

While Giyu does a great job of filling in Sabito's shoes as the Water Hashira, which the former stated himself when he made the statement of his unworthiness, Sabito would have been much more focused and stronger than Giyu, especially because Sabito did not possess the second-guessing nature, Giyu developed at the beginning of the series.

Final thoughts

Sabito's character is probably one of the most unique in the Demon Slayer series. He also plays one of the most crucial roles in the narrative of the main protagonist, Tanjiro. With the series moving towards the climax with the Infinity Castle arc films, a look back into Sabito's character works as a refreshing recap for fans.

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda.



