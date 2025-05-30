Horikoshi not exploring the social implications of Quirks will always be My Hero Academia's biggest flaw

With My Hero Academia being one of the most popular series, fans have often seemed to tap into unexplained and unexplored theories from the story that were either lightly or never explored to a fuller extent. One such issue the fandom seems to be talking about is the unexplored potential of the social implications of quirks.

The mangaka, Kohei Horikoshi, did an excellent job with the narrative of My Hero Academia, but he seemingly missed out on the exploration of the social implications of quirks, other than just becoming a hero or villain.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime and manga series.

My Hero Academia's narrative missed out on exploring the social implications of Quirks

With My Hero Academia having such an extensive narrative, it is natural for the series to leave certain things and theories unexplored. However, one of the most notable misses by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi is not fully exploring or even slightly delving into the social implications of quirks.

For example, consider someone who has an important and useful quirk, like curing cancer; in case they commit a crime, to what extent would they be punished? And would the intensity of the punishment do more harm than good, considering that person could have helped with eradicating one of the most painful and tough diseases?

Also, what if the person did not decide to use their quirk? Could this be held against them, and would they be forced to use their powers against their will? In that case, even if the government forced them to use their quirks for the greater good, the question is how much their human rights would matter, or if they would be completely overlooked in the name of doing the right thing.

Several questions regarding this matter have been asked and discussed by the My Hero Academia fandom, who have been making their own speculations. With the series failing to provide any exploration into it, conclusions to these queries have been left to open interpretation.

Furthermore, the most elaborate example of this matter from the series would be that of the class 1-B student, Neito Monoma, and his unique quirk, "Copy." Throughout the series, Monoma has seemingly been used for his quirk abilities, even before he graduated and started working professionally.

First, he used his quirk with Eri to test her powers. Later, during the Final War, Monoma paired up with Aizawa to break through Kurogiri's Warp Gate. While Monoma's personality reflects him being a nice person and doing such things to help out others, in reality, his quirk could have earned him some serious bucks, especially when he was not obliged to use it.

Considering this, the addition of a separate specific course to the students' daily class routine could have delved deeper into the matter, rather than keeping it a straight concept that quirks can only be used for hero work. The freedom of using quirks not being explored by the series indicates that the government keeps those with extraordinary quirks indoctrinated into the system from an early age.

Final thoughts

While there was one instance where Iida mentioned to Uraraka that the latter doesn't necessarily need to become a hero to use her quirks and she could find other jobs that suited her, that was the earliest and probably one of the rarest implications made by the My Hero Academia series on this matter, with no further explanation leaving the issue in a grey zone.

