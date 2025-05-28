You may hate me for this, but Tanjiro doesn't come close to the best anime swordsmen outside of Demon Slayer

When talking about Demon Slayer, the first thing that comes to mind is the visual representation of extraordinary swordsmanship and exhilarating fight scenes. With its unique individual styles, the series is known for producing some of the best anime swordsmen in the industry, including the main protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado.

However, while Tanjiro has surpassed all other swordsmen in his series with his distinctive style and skilled wielding of the katana, calling him the best anime swordsman would be a mistake, at least as long as Roronoa Zoro from One Piece exists.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions.

Tanjiro's swordsmanship from Demon Slayer stands no chance against Zoro's

When it comes to Tanjiro's swordsmanship in Demon Slayer, he is one of the greatest characters in the series. With his keen battle instinct, immense strength, and quick reflexes, Tanjiro possesses several traits that enhance his style and establish him as one of the best anime swordsmen.

Furthermore, Tanjiro wields one of the most unique Breathing Forms—the Sun Breathing—which sets him apart from all the other Hashira and Demon Slayers. His Sun Breathing is also the most effective against the series' main villains, the demons, further solidifying his position as one of the greatest characters in the series.

However, anime swordsmen from other series easily surpass Demon Slayer's best in many ways. When thinking of other anime swordsmen, the first one that comes to mind is Roronoa Zoro from the One Piece universe. With a more focused and versatile skill set in wielding his swords, Zoro easily outmatches Tanjiro.

Firstly, regarding their equipment, Tanjiro has used several katanas throughout the series, often breaking a few along the way due to his grueling fights and his exceptional strength. The Nichirin swords in Demon Slayer are made from Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Ore, which, although immensely effective against demons, are quite ordinary materials.

The Nichirin blades typically depend on the user's Breathing Form rather than possessing any special abilities of their own. Each sword Zoro wields, however, is a "cursed" blade with its own lore and cannot be used by just anyone. Additionally, Zoro can only use Enma while using his Armament Haki; otherwise, the blade would drain his life force, which is a common trait of cursed swords.

When it comes to their fighting styles, Tanjiro has a more calm yet fierce approach to his swordsmanship and Breathing Forms in battle, while Zoro is more brash and overwhelming in his power. Tanjiro defeats his enemies with fluid and smooth techniques, but a single strike from Zoro is enough to conquer his foes, as shown in the series.

Moreover, Zoro displays greater ingenuity in swordsmanship, easily adapting to the battle and altering his attacks. In contrast, Tanjiro may be somewhat restricted in this area due to his reliance on his limited Breathing Forms, specifically Water and Sun Breathing. Nonetheless, both are undoubtedly exceptional anime swordsmen who excel in their own right.

Final thoughts

If One Piece's Roronoa Zoro were ever to migrate into the Demon Slayer universe, he would easily dominate the series and defeat the demons, except for the few who don't simply die from beheading. Moreover, if the two were to clash, it can also be assumed that Zoro would hold the upper hand against Tanjiro.

