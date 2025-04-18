Elbaph Arc's Void Century mural may have teased Zoro's greatest feat in One Piece (& Oda's Monsters anime is the key)

One Piece continues to build its lore with the Elbaph Arc, revealing deeper connections to the enigmatic Void Century. Among its most intriguing additions is a mural carved into the bark of the enormous Treasure Tree Adam. Described as having been painted by children who lived through that lost period, the mural is riddled with mysterious imagery and possible clues.

One image in particular—perhaps of a great dragon—has sparked considerable debate among fans. Based on an emerging theory, Zoro may be predestined to kill this ancient dragon, mirroring the final fight in another masterpiece from Oda, Monsters. If this is true, it would mark Zoro's greatest achievement to date. The similarities between Monsters, the Elbaph mural, and the Void Century war could be more than mere coincidence.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Explaining how Elbaph Arc's Void Century mural may have teased Zoro's greatest feat in One Piece

Roronoa Zoro as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece Elbaph Arc has revealed many secrets, but perhaps none as intriguing as the mural on the bark of Treasure Tree Adam. Carved by children who lived during the Void Century, the mural features images that appear to suggest ancient wars.

They are not mere drawings—they have historical significance. One image in particular, depicting a large dragon-like creature, is particularly clear. Its exact nature is unknown, but many believe it could signify an ancient battle that has been forgotten.

Some fans theorize that this mural teases what might become Zoro’s greatest feat. The theory proposes that Zoro will defeat an ancient dragon linked to the war of the Void Century. This would not only be symbolic, it would be legendary. However, this idea does not arise from nowhere. It’s inspired by three key elements that make the theory worth exploring.

Elbaph Mural as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

First, in Oda’s Monsters one-shot, the main character, who resembles Zoro, defeats a dragon after battling a powerful swordsman. The dragon is depicted as a monstrous, almost mythical force. In that story, the swordsman's battle occurs first, followed by the hero taking down the dragon.

In One Piece, Zoro is known for his ambition to become the world’s strongest swordsman. Many believe this mirrors the Monsters story: Zoro defeats Mihawk and later slays a dragon, creating the ultimate parallel.

Second, Zoro was introduced during the East Blue, the earliest part of Luffy’s journey. Back then, he fought Captain Morgan and delivered the final blow. If the story mirrors itself, then Zoro might deliver the final blow in the New World as well. This time, it wouldn’t be a corrupt marine—but a dragon. That parallel is striking and aligns perfectly with the theme of opposites.

Ryuuma fighting a dragon (Image via E&H Production)

Third is the dragon itself. Elbaph has already mentioned a dragon-like being. Some recently shown silhouettes also resemble dragon-like creatures. People have drawn comparisons to Imu’s shadowy form, though it remains unclear.

Whether the dragon is Imu, something else, or just a historical reference is not confirmed. Still, it’s reasonable to wonder. If a dragon played a role in the Void Century war, there’s a good chance it—or its kin—still exists.

Furthermore, Zoro’s goal isn’t just about strength. He wants his name to reach the heavens. Defeating a dragon connected to the lost history of the world would certainly achieve that. Even if it’s unverified, that kind of battle aligns with his journey. He has already fought beasts, kings, assassins, and even gods. A dragon would be the perfect culmination of his path as a swordsman.

Zoro as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Of course, there are reasons to be cautious. Overhyping fan theories can ruin the story, and it’s happened before. During Egghead, some fans expected Zoro to fight Kizaru, but that never happened, and the disappointment detracted from what was actually a strong arc. So with this theory, it’s important not to treat it as fact; it's just one possible outcome.

Also, we have no idea if the dragon even exists anymore. The mural could simply be painting what occurred in the past. The beast might have died centuries ago, or it could have transformed into something else. Oda's world is unpredictable, and that's what makes it exciting.

Zoro as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Even so, the idea of Zoro battling a dragon linked to the Void Century is exciting to explore. It would connect to the mural, the one-shot, and the overall mirror structure of the Grand Line. All those elements align in a way that seems intentional, even if it’s not.

Zoro fighting and defeating such a creature wouldn’t merely be for spectacle; it would carry significance. It would connect Zoro’s journey to the broader history of the world. While he's consistently devoted to Luffy's cause, he too has a story that deserves a powerful conclusion. Defeating an ancient creature with historical roots would provide a fitting end to his arc.

The mural remains a mystery for now. Perhaps its true significance will be revealed later, or maybe it will remain symbolic. Either way, this theory adds an extra layer of excitement to Zoro’s future. If he genuinely takes down a dragon from the past, it would be one of the greatest moments in One Piece history.

Final thoughts

Ryuuma as seen in anime (Image via E&H Production)

One Piece continues to hint at significant reveals with every arc. The Elbaph mural could be one of the most crucial clues so far. A dragon whose origins trace back to the Void Century is not a minor hint. If Zoro defeats it, it will solidify his legacy forever.

The theory aligns with ancient histories, future hopes, and Zoro’s personal aspirations. Nothing is confirmed, but the idea feels natural. If it happens, it might just be Zoro’s greatest moment yet.

