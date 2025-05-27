Despite the fan service, Black Clover's female characters are better written than any other new-gen shonen

Since its release in 2017, Black Clover has remained one of the most popular anime series, thanks to its compelling narrative concept. The series has some of the most iconic characters, recognized by fans as among the best-written and illustrated to date.

While the series is primarily filled with action and drama, some fans have accused it of providing excessive fan service through its female characters. From revealing costumes to s*xual innuendos, the series includes several references aimed at attracting young adult viewers seeking those elements.

However, despite these antics, Black Clover boasts some of the best female characters in its lineup, who are far better written than many modern shonen female characters. While the show does offer fan service, it also presents an intriguing storyline that fans agree upon unanimously.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the Black Clover anime and manga series.

Black Clover's Noelle is one of the best-written female character arcs to date

Noelle Silva, the main heroine of the Black Clover series, has often been depicted in the show wearing revealing outfits and finding herself in situations that leave her feeling embarrassed.

However, her character undeniably showcases one of the best character arcs in the narrative. From a noblewoman who struggled with prejudice due to her past, including her birth and her mother's death, Noelle completely transformed after joining the Black Bulls squad, evolving into a confident individual and one of the most powerful soldiers among the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knights ranks.

Her personality underwent a significant transformation throughout the series, evolving from arrogance and vanity to humility and increased confidence, particularly due to Asta's influence. While the series portrays her as modest, it also places her in some compromising situations, which make her feel even more embarrassed.

Additionally, the series arguably presents her Valkyrie Armor as too revealing, suggesting fan service. Although this portrayal has been evident in the illustrations by mangaka Yuki Tabata, she remains one of the most iconic characters from the Black Clover series, showcasing a compelling character arc.

Other strong female characters in the Black Clover series

The series features several strong female characters who, despite the inclusion of fan service, shine through with immense power and well-developed character arcs. Notable examples include Mereoleona Vermillion, Charlotte Roselei, Charmy Pappitson, Vanessa Enoteca, and Secre Swallowtail.

These characters demonstrate remarkable battle prowess, matching the male characters in the series. With unique magical abilities and great strength, figures like Mereoleona and Charlotte have held commanding positions, while others have played pivotal roles as formidable fighters among the Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom.

Other powerful female personalities, such as Mimosa Vermillion and Dorothy Unsworth, have also shown immense strength while exhibiting a kind and carefree attitude. This further highlights the diverse range of personalities that the Black Clover series offers through its female characters.

Final thoughts

Whether you call it fan service or not, Black Clover features some of the best female characters in its narrative, surpassing many new-generation shonen female characters. From character arcs to the representation of power, each character is thoughtfully crafted by the mangaka, who adds immense depth to the story and contributes to its popularity.

