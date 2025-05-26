I used to think Demon Slayer was all about animation, until I watched the choreography

With the title of being one of the most popular series in recent years, Demon Slayer has become a household name for its extraordinary animation sequences and an excellent storyline. With the animation studio, Ufotable, doing an extraordinary job visually adapting Koyoharu Gotouge's story, the series is just getting better and better every season.

Ad

However, one of the most common comments from fans about the series is that its success relies solely on the animation quality, along with its heavy use of lights and visual effects, and it lacks real choreography, particularly in the fight sequences. Nevertheless, the Entertainment District arc has disproved these claims by showcasing some of the best choreography the anime series has to offer yet.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime series.

Ad

Trending

Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc brings Ufotable's best in terms of choreography

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ever since its release in 2019, the Demon Slayer anime series has achieved popularity within weeks. The incredible story by Koyoharu Gotouge, adapted into animation by the renowned Japanese studio Ufotable, has gained a devoted fanbase that remains strong to this day.

However, fans have questioned the series' reliance on lighting and effects to enhance the impact and visual appeal of the battle sequences, rather than showcasing actual choreography. As battles are an essential part of the series' narrative, such debates among fans are to be expected.

Ad

Nevertheless, the visuals during the fight between the Upper Rank Six demons—Daki and Gyutaro—against Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, put an end to these debates by showcasing some of the best choreography that the Demon Slayer series and Ufotable have to offer to date, with minimal lighting and effects.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Entertainment District arc fight takes place near the end of the second season, expanding upon several episodes. While some lights and effects needed to be presented, especially during the showcasing of the Breathing Forms, the fight scenes were nevertheless kept very simple and constructive. So, why were the fights so popular if the studio avoided using lights and effects?

To answer that simply, the appeal and popularity of the fights can all be credited to the masterful choreography on display. From simple actions like attacks to dodging, everything was well arranged and visually impressive. Furthermore, many fans have affirmatively confirmed this claim:

Ad

"They managed to emulate complex camera movements IN ANIMATION,"asaid one fan on X.

"I’m excited to see how ufotable will surpass their high standards for animation and choreography, it’s just mind blowing to think about because the show already looks high quality cinematic level," confirmed another.

"Crazy how all of this is one cut,"added a third in agreement.

Ad

The Entertainment District arc has been considered as one of the best displays of choreography in the series, dispelling any claims that its popularity is solely due to lights and effects. And knowing Ufotable, this is likely not the last that fans will witness of such high-quality choreography.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the release of Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle arc films approaching, the fandom awaits in anticipation as some major fights are set to occur in the trilogy. This excitement is heightened by the series nearing its climax, with only the Sunrise Countdown arc left after this.

Ufotable's reputation for exceptional animation quality and ingenuity will persist as the series progresses towards the end, much to fans' delight.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More