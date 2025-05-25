Demon Slayer fans are right, the series' plot holes don't matter because it's so enjoyable

The Demon Slayer fandom has probably one of the most loyal fan bases, who love the series wholeheartedly. While some like to critically acclaim parts of the series, others mostly enjoy the series irrespective of several minute details that may either be vaguely explained or don't make sense sometimes.

Ad

Since the many fascinating and popular aspects of the Demon Slayer series easily outweigh the plot holes created by mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge, fans have frequently expressed how much they appreciate the series and are ready to overlook them.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer left Inosuke's character development with several plot holes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Inosuke Hashibira, being part of the main protagonist trio of the Demon Slayer series, is given an extensive origin narrative that helps in his character development as well as aids in several critical sequences in his plot. While he is one of the major characters in the series, his story has probably some of the biggest plot holes that outweigh others.

During the Entertainment District arc, Inosuke was seen getting stabbed in the chest by the Upper Rank six demon Gyutaro. While everyone thought Inosuke was gravely injured and probably died, Inosuke appears moments later to help Tanjiro against Gyutaro. Upon being asked, Inosuke simply said he had shifted the position of his organs, essentially his heart, and survived the stabbing.

Ad

While this may be a possibility in the series, given the nature and genre of the narrative, it is more understandable if this were to occur with a demon, due to their physiology. However, Inosuke is a normal human being, and this would be impossible for him to do, and the series also did not provide any factual information on how he was able to do that.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moving on to the aftermath of the Entertainment District arc battle, Inosuke was seen getting admitted to the Butterfly Mansion after his gruelling fight against the Upper Rank six demon siblings— Daki and Gyutaro. As shown in the series, Gyutaro's sickle attacks are laced with poison, which also entered Inosuke's body when he was stabbed.

While Tanjiro was still in bed, recovering from the fight, Inosuke was seen crawling on the roof. As mentioned by Aoi Kanzaki and later confirmed by Inosuke, he was immune to different kinds of poison. While this may again be normal in the Demon Slayer series, Inosuke explained that his immunity came from him being born in the mountains and being raised there.

Ad

This was yet another fact unconfirmed and explored upon by the series, leading the fans to run their imaginations wild as to how this may have had a viable explanation. While Inosuke is just an example, the series has several other plot holes in the narrative, which are either left unexplored or not expanded upon to provide a better explanation.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the major plot holes left by Koyoharu Gotouge in the Demon Slayer series, the fandom has always stood by its side and expressed how they thoroughly enjoy the series. Some fans have also further expressed how they are aware of the discussed plot holes, but are willing to let them slide as the story and visuals heavily outweigh the unexplored parts of the anime and manga series.

With the upcoming Infinity Castle arc films right around the corner, there are several other Demon Slayer plot holes likely to surface, as the final fight between the Slayers and Kibutsuji Muzan is scheduled to kick off in the fall of 2025.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More