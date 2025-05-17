Did Meruem fall in love with Komugi in Hunter x Hunter? Explored

With the extensive cast of the Hunter X Hunter series, fans have often done extensive research on the characters of the series, upon being intrigued by several plots in the story. While they may not be the main cast, the relationship between Komugi and Meruem is one of the plots fans have seemed to show interest in.

With their several interactions within the series in mind, several fans have asked this one question frequently: "Did Meruem fall in love with Komugi?" While Meruem did develop a strong bond with Komugi in the series, it has been determined as a non-romantic relationship between them.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Hunter X Hunter anime and manga.

Komugi and Meruem's relationship in Hunter x Hunter, explained

In episode 102 of the Hunter X Hunter anime, during the Chimera Ant arc, the first interaction between Meruem and Komugi takes place as the former requests Komugi's presence in the castle to play Gungi against her, given that she was the world champion. However, neither knew how much they would influence each other's lives in the future on their first meeting.

While the series does not exclusively use the word "love" to define their relationship, it is more deeply emotional and symbolic. It symbolizes the beginning of Meruem's change from a ruthless, cold king into someone who possesses empathy, compassion, and even shows vulnerability, which is unexpected of him.

At first, Meurem viewed Komugi as any other weak human being. However, his perception changed as he got a display of Komugi's intellect and tactical knowledge when playing Gungi with her. Whether out of curiosity or sparse development of feelings, Meurem began to become attracted to Komugi, and their interactions would continue to deepen through Gungi.

Even in their death, both lay beside each other holding hands, showing the significant development between them from complete strangers to people choosing to die together. Meurem choosing to die beside Komugi shows the impact she had on him as well as conveys his feeling for her, an emotion that was never expected from Meurem.

Why Meruem likely didn't fall in love with Komugi, explored

While that answers "Did Meruem fall in love with Komugi?" The reason for not defining his affection as "love" towards Komugi correlated to his nature as a Chimera. As mentioned in the Hunter x Hunter series, Meurem was incapable of emotions and empathy until he met Komugi. What he developed was more of a bonding in companionship and friendship, not love.

While his actions, to some great extent, can be considered as love, he lacked the true understanding of feelings. Whatever Meurem learned and developed came from his interactions with Komugi. Despite several fans shipping them into a relationship nicknamed "OuMugi", the true nature of their relationship remained a deep friendship till the very end.

Final thoughts

The definition of the relationship between Komugi and Muerem has been identified as a deep friendship bond by the series. However, if the narrative had continued for the two, it might have evolved into something romantic, appealing to the fans' efforts of shipping them.

With news of a new Hunter x Hunter anime's release surfacing, fans await in anticipation for several new changes or additions to the plot, leaving hope that the pair may feature once again to complete their unfinished story.

