Demon Slayer fans are in disbelief at the latest viral Kanao cosplay's incredible shot

The fans of the Demon Slayer series were left in disbelief after an incredible Kanao cosplay took the community by storm. Reddit user @Faid_Eyren posted their cosplay of Kanao on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit to commemorate Kanao's birthday.
What made the cosplay even more unique was, as the fandom claimed, her addition of butterflies in one of the pictures. The addition of that one element left the fandom even more in awe, showering praise for her and commending her for a well-done job.
The Kanao cosplay took the Demon Slayer subreddit by storm
As mentioned earlier, on May 21, 2025, the Reddit user @Faid_Eyren posed a series of pictures of her cosplaying as the young Tsugoko, Kanao Tsuyuri, to commemorate her birthday on May 19. The cosplay perfectly captured the essence of Kanao's simplistic yet serene looks and aesthetic setting from the Demon Slayer series.
What left the fans even more awestruck was the cosplayer's addition of butterflies in one of the shots, to perfectly replicate Kanao's essence. Kanao's character was seen throughout the series, accompanied by butterflies whenever she was in the Butterfly Mansion. The butterflies are an essential part of her character that serves as an aesthetic setting and a portrayal of her character.
Apart from the butterflies, @Faid_Eryen also captured the apparel and background essence of the character perfectly. Every article of her clothing was a perfect match to Kanao's, even small details like the red ribbon she used to tie her white cloak and the butterfly hairpin she used to separate her ponytail, a recurrent object used by every member of the Butterfly Mansion.
While some fans were left debating whether the butterflies were real or visually added post-edit, they all undoubtedly praised the efforts and enjoyed the quality of the post in unison.
The Demon Slayer fandom's reaction to the Kanao cosplay
It is safe to say that the Demon Slayer fandom over the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit was in complete unison, praising and showering the post with their positive comments and approval. While the fandom enjoyed and commended the post wholeheartedly, a few still went out of their way to praise the addition of the butterflies in the pictures:
"Omg HOW did you got that shot with the butterfly?! Amazing work!", said one reddit user
"Were the butterflies added in? Or are you that amazing?", added another
Nevertheless, the praises didn't stop there as the other fans were soon to join in commending @Faid_Eyren on her excellent job as well as the great photography skills used to make this piece of viral content:
"Omg the cosplay looks so good!!!", said an admirer
"That is an amazing cosplay", added one more
"Omg it looks wonderful", said a third
"Badie cosplay actress bro", concluded a fourth
With the Demon Slayer community known for its dedication and passion for the series, and reactions to @Faid_Eyran's cosplay post on the r/KimetsuNoYaiba subreddit further strengthened the fact.
This also served as a further testament to how appreciative the community is when it comes to high-quality fan creations, unifying in praise and showering their love.
