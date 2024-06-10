Demon Slayer fandom in a chaos over Sanemi and Genya's tragic interaction in the Hashira Training Arc

Demon Slayer episode 5, titled "I Even Ate Demons...", aired on June 9, 2024, and finally depicted the tragic and complex relationship between Sanemi and Genya. Although the brothers had a bad reputation in the fandom due to their early depictions in the series, they have gained a huge fanbase.

Episode 5 showed Sanemi attempting to permanently injure Genya so that he would leave the Corps. Although the entire fandom knows the exact reasoning behind this attempt, this episode has sparked a debate over the morality of Sanemi's actions. Despite their tumultuous relationship, they do not truly hate each other.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc finally adapts Sanemi and Genya's tragic interaction

Episode 5 depicted the first on-screen interaction between the Shinazugawa brothers. Although the actual reasons behind Sanemi's attack on Genya weren't revealed, a significant part of the fandom has agreed that his actions were in Genya's best interests.

Sanemi and Genya's early encounter with demons left deep scars on both of them, eventually leading Sanemi to join the Corps and relentlessly hunt demons. Sanemi is particularly hard on Genya, often displaying hostility and aggression toward him. However, this harshness masks a profound care for his younger brother.

Fan reaction to Sanemi and Genya's interaction

A huge part of the fandom has already caught up with the manga and has experienced the true feelings and reasoning behind Sanemi's actions. Although this episode has divided a significant portion of the fandom and pitted them against each other, many fans still realize that Sanemi's actions were for Genya's well-being.

Both sides of the fandom have learned of Sanemi's motivations and share different views and opinions on them. One fan also mentioned that while Sanemi's motivations and reasoning were completely logical, his execution was extreme.

"I know he loves genya but blinding your brother... It's not the right decision," one fan said.

Genya as shown in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Another fan mentioned that Sanemi and his entire character need to be considered, and even though his actions have a benevolent intention behind them, those actions are still deplorable.

"I think to understand sanemis character we need to both understand what motivates him and why his actions are still deplorable no matter his good intentions," one fan wrote.

"Maturing is realizing that, even if sanemi treated genya like this to push him away, genya still deserved better and sanemi’s actions are cruel and unforgivable," another fan wrote.

Another fan took the opportunity to express how episode 5 will singlehandedly pit the fandom against Sanemi. Sanemi's character will only be completely explained at the series' end.

"Episode 5 will singlehandedly increase the number of Sanemi haters, the only hope left for us is Kokushibo vs the hashiras. What Sanemi fears will come true anyway," a fan wrote.

A young Sanemi as shown in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer episode 5 marked the first-ever on-screen interaction between Genya and Sanemi. Although this episode ended up dividing the Demon Slayer fandom, future episodes might reveal more about Sanemi and his character.

