Inosuke vs Bakugo fan animation leaves Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia fandoms in awe

On Saturday, February 15, 2025, fans of both Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia went crazy on X as animator Dan Mark Lazaga uploaded a fan-made video of Inouske fighting Bakugo. The video features a brief fight between the two iconic characters from their respective anime dishing out in an all-out war style.

Dan stated that he worked on it for four years, which also played a role in his praise. Viewers have repeatedly expressed how much they respect his patience and perseverance.

While some viewers enjoyed watching the short but jam-packed action sequence, others debated who the final victor could be, as the animation was left at a cliffhanger. The animation was left with mostly positive comments complimenting Dan's work.

Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia fans left in astonishment

Professional 2D animator Dan Mark Lazaga's animated video on X, featuring a fight between Inouske from Demon Slayer and Bakugo from My Hero Academia, was posted on February 15. The one-minute six-second video became popular among fans from both anime communities within hours of its release. Netizens could not hold back their excitement.

Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia fans were left with nothing but positive emotions, and Dan's choices of characters to feature turned out to be a success. Bakugo, one of the key characters from My Hero Academia, is seen to take on Inouske, a key character from Demon Slayer.

Bakugo and Inouske play key support characters for the protagonists in their respective anime. What made the animation interesting was even more similar traits between the characters; both relied on physical power rather than strategy, and both celebrated their strength.

With an energetic background score, the animation is a completed piece of art, which fans kept reminding everyone of through several comments. Featuring two iconic characters from two iconic anime, Dan has spared no expense, making it a masterpiece as such.

Fan reaction to the fan animation

My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer fans could not hold back their praises. Patronized by the animation, the fans expressed how well-polished and beautiful it was. Netizens from both fandoms were seen showering compliments on Dan for his work:

"Incredible stuff dude!" said one fan.

"OMG the quality, def deserve 10times of likes , what's wrong with ppl?" followed another.

"Wow this is amazing work! The animation and cuts are so clean!" claimed the third.

"If this was a food you best believe I am asking for extra," a fan commented humerously.

The praise didn't stop at his quality animation production but also went towards his dedication and patience. Fans celebrated his perseverance of four years and finally coming out with something beautiful. Even Mangaka MastarMedia, creator of the Demon Rush manga, shared their opinion on it.

"Animator Dan Mark creates mind blowing Bakugo vs Inosuke animation which took him 4 years," shared Mastar.

It has been made clear how fans have accepted and adored Dan's animation as a piece of art. Needless to say, expectations have been set at a high bar. Several suggestions have already been made for upcoming animations, and Dan has been seen to entertain them. Anticipation spreads among the fans to see what's next.

