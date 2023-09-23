Fan-made Black Clover anime opening for Spade Kingdom Raid arc proves fanbase is alive and well

The Black Clover anime, in many ways, was quite similar to the story of its protagonist, Asta. Not even their own studio, Pierrot, initially believed in the project and causing some animation problems. However, as Yuki Tabata's series progressed, fan reception improved and now is so popular that fans are creating openings of upcoming arcs.

Sure, this isn't part of the official Black Clover anime, but seeing fans adapting material of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc from the manga is always going to generate a lot of hype.

The future of the Black Clover anime is not certain but the recent success of the movie suggests that there is an interest in seeing more of Asta and his friends.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Black Clover anime.

The Black Clover anime and the fan-made opening

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The recent fan-made opening of the Spade Kingdom Raid excited a lot of fans of the Black Clover anime. Since the series stopped production back in March 2021, clocking at 170 episodes, there has been a lot of demand for the franchise, with this year's Sword of the Wizard King movie being a success on Netflix.

As mentioned earlier, the Black Clover anime didn't have an easy start because its own animation studio, Pierrot, didn't invest heavily in the project at first. It wasn't until the reception was positive that the project grew, becoming one of the most popular modern shonen series in recent years.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The future of the anime is anyone's guess as there haven't been any major updates regarding the series in some time now.

This lack of activity on the anime's front is coupled with the fact that the manga's author, Yuki Tabata, is no longer publishing either weekly or monthly due to health reasons, which is more than understandable but it certainly creates frustration for the franchise's apparent stagnation.

The premise and appeal of the series

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The premise of the story is fairly typical and even people who haven't watched the show are familiar with it. Asta is a young man who doesn't know how to use magic and wants to become the Wizard King, who is the most powerful magic user in all the land.

This goal drives him to the absolute best of his abilities and has to overcome a lot of different challenges, including a lot of people who have a lot more talent than him.

Yuki Tabata's manga didn't have the easiest of starts, much like the anime, because a lot of critics saw the premise as generic and uninspired.

Asta and his goal was heavily compared to Naruto but the series eventually found its own pace and identity, which has made it quite popular in recent times, with a strong battle system and some memorable fights and concepts.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This fan-made opening shows that the Black Clover fandom is alive and well and that people want to see Asta and their friends coming back, despite the original anime having ended in 2021.

It's difficult to say when the series is going to return or if they are waiting for Tabata to end the manga. But it wouldn't be crazy to say that is almost certain that a comeback is highly likely, even if there isn't information about it at the moment.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.