Why Black Clover manga should have gotten the Chainsaw Man treatment, explained

After the announcement that author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover series has moved to Jump GIGA, fans have responded by bringing up Chainsaw Man. While seemingly unrelated, author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series and its current serialization status actually have plenty to do with this move.

Like Tabata’s Black Clover, Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man was also once a member of the Weekly Shonen Jump lineup. The story’s entire first part was serialized in the magazine from start to finish. However, after taking a hiatus and returning for its second part, the series moved to digital publication via the Shonen Jump+ subscription-based app and free Manga PLUS service.

Since this transition, Chainsaw Man has flourished due to the serialization freedom that digital publication provides. With this method proven to be a success for former Weekly Shonen Jump series, Black Clover could perhaps have been given a better choice than a move to Jump GIGA.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Tabata’s personal and professional life could’ve both flourished if Black Clover joined Chainsaw Man digitally

Why Tabata’s series should’ve joined Fujimoto’s, explained

Expand Tweet

One of the key benefits that Tatsuki Fujimoto has experienced since switching Chainsaw Man to Shonen Jump+’s digital publishing is being able to take regular breaks.

For the majority of the series' digital serialization, Fujimoto has adhered to a relatively strict two-to-one-week schedule. This means that for every two weeks an issue is published, Fujimoto takes the third off. This creates a sustainable pace for Fujimoto to work and develop the story while also giving fans a regular release schedule.

Black Clover and Yuki Tabata would both likely benefit from the freedom of being able to set up a similar schedule. Alternatively, the bi-weekly release schedule of fellow Shonen Jump+ series Spy x Family is also an option.

In either case, a release schedule like Chainsaw Man’s would give Tabata and Black Clover the breathing room they need. Tabata would also likely feel more freedom to take regular multi-week breaks due to the difference in pressure between digital publication versus a flagship Weekly Shonen Jump series.

Expand Tweet

Fans also generally agree that Fujimoto’s digital run has provided consistently better art and storylines. While there have been some lulls in the second part of his series, most readers agree that it has generally been engaging and enjoyable. Tabata’s art and storyline could only benefit from similar opportunities, not to say that either has been particularly sub-par in recent months.

One benefit for Shueisha, specifically from having Tabata and Black Clover move to digital publication, is a lack of spoilers for the series. With Shueisha presumably wanting to crack down on spoilers as much as they can for such a popular story, digital publication is the best way to do so.

The digital runs of Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family have thus far proved as much, with regular spoilers for either series having been nonexistent.

All in all, moving Tabata’s series to Jump GIGA is likely a misstep on Shueisha’s part. While Tabata may have specifically requested Jump GIGA, this is still arguably not the best way to go about completing the series.

In any case, fans will have to wait and see what the series’ future has in store come the December 2023 Jump GIGA issue.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.