10 anime characters like Bakugo Katsuki from My Hero Academia

The world of My Hero Academia would not be the same without our favorite firecracker Bakugo Katsuki in it. Bakugo is one of the most controversial characters in the entire franchise, seeing as most fans either love him or despise him.

No matter what your opinion of him is, we all have to agree that the explosive Hero Dynamight is one of the most iconic individuals in My Hero Academia. His violent outbursts and short temper are part of his idiosyncrasies, but that doesn't mean there aren't other anime characters who are similar to him.

In this list, we will present 10 anime characters who are similar to the amazing Hero that is My Hero Academia's Bakugo.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers for various anime series.

Mello and 9 other characters with explosive personalities like My Hero Academia’s Bakugo

1) Gokudera Hayato

Hayato would be an interesting addition to My Hero Academia's world (Image via Akira Amano/Shueisha, Viz Media, Katekyo Hitman Reborn)

Explosions are one of the first things that come to mind when thinking about Bakugo. Katsuki is the only character in the My Hero Academia universe who is obsessed with explosions. If you want another short-tempered individual who fights using explosions, look no further than Katekyo Hitman Reborn’s Gokudera Hayato.

Hayato is the Storm Guardian for the Tenth Generation Vongola Family. Hayato, like any good storm, is fierce, unpredictable, and filled with rage. Even though he normally acts like a distant and emotionless person, he cares deeply about his friends and wants them to be safe. Hayato is an expert with everything related to explosives and uses sticks from TNT as his main weapon.

2) Inosuke Hashibara

Inosuke thinks he is the best (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz Media, Demon Slayer)

If Bakugo is nearby, you will most likely be able to tell because of his constant screaming and loud manner of speaking. He also enjoys bragging about his abilities and has one of the biggest egos in My Hero Academia.

While we have never seen him wield a sword, we can imagine his style would be very similar to Demon Slayer’s Inosuke. Similarly to Katsuki, Inosuke is a fighter who is mainly motivated by his need to be the best. He wants to be told regularly how amazing his skills with the sword are, but only if he feels like he fought well enough to deserve them.

3) Karma Akabane

Karma need a lesson in humility (Image via Yusei Matsuri/Shueisha, Viz Media, Assassination Classroom)

Bakugo has been told since he was four years old how powerful he is and what an amazing Quirk he possesses. This caused him to see everyone else as lesser individuals who needed to worship the ground he walked on.

Karma, from Assassination Classroom, is what Bakugo would have been like if My Hero Academia’s world had no Quirks. Karma is one of the most brilliant students in his entire school, a fact he is well aware of and wants everyone else to acknowledge. He thinks that people who are not as smart as him have less value, so he treats them accordingly.

4) Mello

Mello would probably be a vigilante if he was a character in My Hero Academia (Image via Tsugumi Ohba, Death Note)

Bakugo spent his childhood and most of his teenage years tormenting Deku because deep down he felt inferior to him. Deku was Quirkless, but he had the heart of a true hero and Bakugo could not handle this. He did some pretty vile things in an effort to keep Midoriya in his place, and many My Hero Academia fans still hold him accountable for those actions.

Inside the world of Death Note, the relationship between Mello and Near is similar to that of Bakugo and Deku. Both Mello and Near were trained to become L’s successors after his death.

However, Mello was aware that Near was much better at the job than him and allowed his self-doubt to transform him into a dark and vengeful individual. Mello is what would have happened to Bakugo if he kept going down the path of a bully.

5) Gary Oak

Rivals are meant to push each other beyond their limits to become better and stronger together. Bakugo’s definition of rival is completely different, considering he used to see Izuku as nothing more than a pebble when My Hero Academia started. He wanted to surpass Deku, not help him grow.

When Pokemon began, Gary treated Ash in an almost identical way. Garry used to see Ash as a weak trainer that would never amount to anything. Every time they interacted, Gary would make sure to prove to Ash that he was superior to him, mocking his rival for being weaker.

6) Naoka Ueno

Nobody can dispute that Bakugo was a bully, and one of the worst ones in anime, despite the fact that this topic is rarely ever relevant within the My Hero Academia story. He tortured Deku for years, burning him, exploding his belongings, and even telling him to die. He was not a good person before he joined U.A.

A Silent Voice is an anime that addresses bullying with the seriousness it deserves, case in point Naoka. As a child, Naoka and her classmates bullied the deaf girl in their class, Shoko.

Shoko eventually transferred schools to avoid being mistreated again, but Naoka never felt guilty for her actions because she believed she was justified in doing so.

7) Marcus Damon

Bakugo is the type of person who prefers to express himself through his fists rather than sit down and talk. Out of all the characters in My Hero Academia, Katsuki is amidst the most violent ones, something that is clear for any fan to see.

Marcus, from Digimon Data Squad, also enjoys resolving his disputes via fighting, whether he has to face a classmate or a massive digital monster. Marcus' aggressive behaviour is so pivotal to his character that his partner Agumon is only able to digivolve after Marcus has punched their opponent to absorb some digital energy.

He is one of the only humans in the Digimon franchise who willingly fights against Digimon with his fists and not his partner creature.

8) Ishigami Senku

Senku's ego is bigger than his hair (Image via Riichiro Inagaki/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dr. Stone)

Despite his harsh personality, Bakugo is one of the smartest members of Class-1A. He may not be as smart as Midoriya, who is able to analyze a Quirk in seconds, but he is close. We have seen him adapt to dangerous situations faster than most of his classmates, as well as come up with strategies in minutes.

If My Hero Academia’s world was based around science instead of superpowers, you can be sure Bakugo would have ended up being very similar to Dr. Stone’s Senku. He is not only the smartest person in the anime, he is also the most arrogant. Senku is trying to recreate human civilization and the technology that was lost with it, so he expects to be praised because of his actions.

9) Seto Kaiba

Kaiba is also a genius (Image via Kazuki Takahashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Yu-gi-oh)

Competition is an important subject inside My Hero Academia’s world. All Heroes dream of someday appearing in the top ten rankings and letting the world know they are amongst the best. Because of this, Bakugo developed a compulsive need to prove he is the best in everything he does, be it Hero Work or something as simple as cooking.

Seto Kaiba, from Yu-gi-oh, also has a desire to prove to the world that he is the only true King of games. To accomplish this goal, he regularly challenges Yugi and Atem to duels where the coveted title is on the line. For Kaiba and Katsuki, winning is everything, because they cannot accept someone who is better than them.

10) Ranma Saotome

You can often find Bakugo training to achieve his dream of becoming the number one Hero one day. He is often honing his skills and addressing his weaknesses to not be left behind by the heavy hitters in his class. If he is not training, he likes to be left alone, seeing as he has a hard time opening up to others.

The heir to the Saotome’s Anything Goes Dojo and the protagonist of Ranma ½, Ranma is also a fan of regular training schedules. He wants to become the best martial artist in the world, so you will normally find him training in the Tendo Dojo.

When he is not practicing martial arts, he likes to walk alone and think about life, as he is also bad at expressing his emotions to others.

