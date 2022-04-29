10 best users of Armament Haki in One Piece, ranked

Despite Conqueror’s Haki becoming increasingly important throughout One Piece’s Wano arc, Armament Haki is still a key part of combat within the series. Armament Haki allows One Piece’s Logia Devil Fruit users to actually be hit, as opposed to impacts passing through their elemental bodies.

Many of One Piece’s strongest characters are inarguable experts with the form, including series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. This power is an incredibly important tool in the series, with its relevance only increasing via the introduction of Ryou during the Wano arc.

Here are the ten best users of Armament Haki in One Piece, ranked from least to most skilled with the technique.

One Piece’s Yonko dominate list of best Armament Haki users

10) Vinsmoke Sanji

Sanji seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Beginning the list is Vinsmoke Sanji, whose skills with Armament Haki have been proven via his most recent powerup. His proficiency with the technique allowed him to withstand flames that seemed to burn dozens of times hotter than the sun’s surface.

The Straw Hats are one of the strongest crews in One Piece right now, proving themselves able to go toe-to-toe with a Yonko’s crew. There’s little doubt that Sanji ranks as one of the best Armament Haki users in the series.

9) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro’s Armament Haki, likewise, is also some of the strongest in the series. His training during the time-skip primarily consisted of focusing on Armament Haki, which has led to fantastic results as seen throughout the New World saga.

While his recently awakened Conqueror’s Haki is getting all the hype, the Straw Hat swordsman’s Armament Haki cannot be understated.

8) Monkey D. Garp

Garp seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As one of the most formidable fighters of Roger’s era, Garp’s Armament Haki is undoubtedly one of the best in One Piece. His lack of Devil Fruit combined with his ability to fight the best of the best would further suggest this.

Despite being a member of the old guard, his talent with the skill likely remains and earns him a top ten ranking against all the other characters in the series.

7) Big Mom

Big Mom seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As a Yonko, Big Mom’s Armament Haki is undoubtedly within the top ten of One Piece. Her fighting skills and strength are renowned and solidify her Yonko status, so there’s little doubt her Armament Haki does the same.

While Conqueror’s Haki is undoubtedly her main strength, especially when her emotions let it run unchecked, her Armament Haki is indubitably in a similar league.

6) Kaido

Kaido seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaido is regarded as “The Strongest Creature” within the world of One Piece, and his Armament Haki likely matches that title. His status as a Yonko would further suggest this to be true.

Additionally, his fight with Luffy in the currently-releasing Wano arc has proved how much damage he can take. Armament Haki can be used in such a manner to minimize blows, further emphasizing how strong his skill with the technique is.

5) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece’s central protagonist has undoubtedly proven himself to be one of the strongest Armament Haki users in the series. The Wano arc saw him learn Ryou, an advanced form of Armament Haki which few other characters know thus far.

Luffy fighting Kaido and genuinely affecting him with attacks, even before awakening Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, further solidifies his rank in the top five Armament Haki users.

4) Kozuki Oden

Oden seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of Kozuki Oden’s specialties was specifically stated to be his skill with Armament Haki and Ryou. The Oden Two Sword Style is centered around the use of Ryou and Armament Haki, further emphasizing his talent with the skill.

Additionally, him injuring Kaido in their fight provides near inarguable proof of the former Shogun’s expertise with the technique.

3) Shanks

Shanks seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite not much of Shanks’ Armament Haki being seen throughout the series, his shining moment of blocking Akainu’s fist serves as a strong testament to his skill. He effortlessly stopped the Admiral’s attack by partially drawing his sword, a feat which left a mark on fans.

His skill with Conqueror’s Haki would further indicate a general understanding and proficiency for the various Haki types, as would his status as a Yonko.

2) Whitebeard

Whitebeard seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Known as the strongest pirate alive before his death, Whitebeard undoubtedly ranks among the best Armament Haki users in the series. While he wasn’t explicitly shown using Armament Haki during his lifetime, the Oden flashback showed him and Roger clashing with, presumably, Armament and Conqueror’s Haki.

Despite the lack of evidence, the accomplishments and titles achieved during his lifetime would seem to indicate superiority in all areas of Haki.

1) Gol D. Roger

Roger seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Finally, One Piece’s original Pirate King was undoubtedly one of the strongest Armament Haki users. Despite not having a Devil Fruit, his strength, skill, and talents were enough to allow him to become the first man to fully conquer the Grand Line.

In many respects, Gol D. Roger is regarded as the supreme One Piece character, and until the story develops further, Armament Haki is no exception.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul