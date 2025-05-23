Gege's homage to Rohan Kishibe becomes the "ultimate collaboration" for Jujutsu Kaisen x Jojo's Bizarre Adventure fans

On May 22, 2025, the fans of Jujutsu Kaisen and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure became excited on social media websites like X, formerly Twitter, and Reddit after Gege Akutami dropped an artwork of Rohan Kishibe for the Summer 2025 Jojo Magazine. As the fans exclaimed, this marked the "ultimate collaboration" between the two giants in the manga and anime industry.

While the fans saw it coming, as Gege previously disclosed he would be participating in a special event for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, the actual illustration drop enthused the fandom of both series.

Gege Akutami's illustration of Rohan Kishibe took the Jujutsu Kaisen and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure fandoms by storm

As mentioned earlier, the Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami released his illustration of Rohan Kishibe from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure on May 22, 2025, which created a massive storm of buzz among the fandoms of both series. Despite Gege previously revealing that he was collaborating, the fandom was hyped up for the release.

The collaboration was part of Gege's participation in the Summer 2025 Jojo Magazine while paying homage to the massive giant in the anime and manga industry. While the illustration was the primary focus for the fans, a few of them also started the what-if scenario, stating how Rohan Kishibe would be a perfect fit for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga-verse if a future collaboration were ever to be seen:

"YES! YES! FINALLY! The ultimate collaboration! Okay, but jokes aside I totally wish there was a reality where the world of JJBA is intertwined with JJK because SO MUCH would just work so well together. Also, Rohan is unironically perfect for JJK," said one fan.

"Rohan would probably get into a fight with Charles lmao. Use Heaven’s door and roast the hell out of him. He’d probably also be working on his manga during the culling games and the final arc. The mf gets hit with a deadly attack but somehow survives and roasts his attacker," supported another.

Fans' reaction to Gege Akutami's illustration of Rohan Kishibe

As stated previously, fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure animanga series went wild on X and the r/JuJutsuKaisen subreddit with their reactions to the illustration presented by Gege Akutami. While there were occasional critics of the scene, most of the fandom showered it with appreciation and optimistic comments:

"CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!" said a fan on X.

"Looks amazing actually the style reminds me of how characters looked through Part 1-3," said another.

"Best part is that he's actually trying to replicate the Jojo style rather than using the same style as JJK if you look at the face, it's js JJK proportions," appreciated a third.

"GEGE COOKEDDDDDD! ROHAN LOOKS SO GOOD IN HIS STYLE OMGGGGG," enthusiastically expressed a fourth.

Gege Akutami dressed as Mechamaru from the Jujutsu Kaisen series (Image via Reddit/SaKaly)

While these were comments made by the fandom from the community on X, the r/JuJutsuKaisen subreddit also did not hold back from expressing their opinions about the amazing artwork done by Gege, the Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka:

"please be real this is like--the coolest sh*t ever oh my god," said one fan on the subreddit.

"God, I love Gege's art," said another.

While the illustration by Gege is marked by the fandom as the "ultimate collaboration," they have also expressed their wish to see characters from Jujutsu Kaisen in the style of Hirohiko Araki, the mangaka of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. This has not been confirmed yet.

