Messiah in Persona 3 Reload, is the highest-ranking Persona and one of the strongest ones that players can attain. Reaching the last level of Tartarus, which is a single massive dungeon consisting of almost 200 floors, is the only way to access the final Persona of the Judgement Arcana. Only when you reach level 90 or above can you fuse Orpheus and Thanatos in the Velvet Room to obtain him.

This article aims to guide the players on how to fuse Messiah in Persona 3 Reload in brief words below.

Steps to fuse Messiah in Persona 3 Reload

Thanatos is the final Persona of Death Arcana which is one of the two Persona required for the fusion of Messiah in Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

Firstly you need to max out two social links, Death and Judgement. While progressing through the story of Persona 3 Reload, you will find these two social links being upgraded automatically. Once you have these two maxed out, you will need two Persona, namely Thanatos and Orpheus to conduct the fusion.

Since the process is slightly complicated, it is recommended that you keep six different Personas within a hand's reach.

Alice

Loa

Mot

Pale Rider

Pisaca

Samael

Orpheus is the Persona that you start the game Persona 3 Reload with (Image via Atlus)

Once Thanatos and Orpheus are unlocked, check out the Special Fusion needed for the former, which will be unlocked after you max out the Death Arcana. After fusing Thanatos, you can return to the Persona Compendium so that both these Persona are now available and ready to fuse.

Go to Special Fusions once again, and you'll find Messiah on the list if the Social Link for Judgement is maxed out. Now, you can fuse Orpheus and Thanatos to get the required level for Messiah and then fuse yourself one of the best Personas in Persona 3 Reload for your roster.

Who is Messiah in Persona 3 Reload

Messiah is the ultimate Persona that you can obtain in Persona 3 Reload. Canonically, he is the one who helps out the protagonist, Makoto Yuki, during the final battle in the game.

Messiah boasts powerful abilities like the Almighty attacks, Megidolaon, and the hard-hitting single-target fire spell, Agidyne. He also blocks physical damage and deflects Dark and Light spells.

