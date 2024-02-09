5 best Personas in Persona 3 Reload for mid game

Using the Velvet Room, you can create new and powerful Personas that house unique abilities. This process is called fusion, and the remake of Persona 3 brings many new fusion recipes to the table. Halfway through the game (about level 40-60), you will likely encounter problems defeating shadows with the Personas you've made earlier. But with over 100 options available, you might get confused as to which ones provide the best results during combat.

This article will go over some of the best Personas in Persona 3 Reload that will assist you in surviving the gauntlet during this mid-game period.

Best Personas in Persona 3 Reload to fuse for mid-game period

1) Dominion

Dominion is one of the best Personas in Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

Dominion is a Persona specializing in Bless or Light damage. One of the many skills in his arsenal is Hamaon, a spell that has a high chance of instantly killing an enemy with Light weakness. This comes in handy when dealing with certain high-level enemies you will run into around floor 100 of Tartarus.

What makes his Hama skills even more powerful is the fact that Dominion also has access to Hama Boost, which increases the damage of the Hamaon spells.

Arcana: The Justice

Fusion: Loa + Sarasvati

2) Thoth

Thoth gives you access to one of the strongest Allmighty skills (Image via Atlus)

Thoth is a powerful Persona that you can fuse to gain access to the Megido attack skill. This is an Allmighty damage skill that enemies cannot resist or block, and hence, they are guaranteed to take damage from Megido. Thoth also has high Magic stats compared to most other Personas.

Thoth can also boost a single character's magic damage using the Concentrate spell, which makes him one of the best Personas in Persona 3 Reload.

Arcana: The Hierophant

Fusion: Loa + Oni

3) Titania

Titania is based on a major character from Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (Image via Atlus)

While Oberon, the king of fairies, is one of the best Personas in the early game of Persona 3 Reload, the queen of fairies emerges as one of the best in the middle of the game. Titania excels in dealing with enemies who are vulnerable to Ice attacks. She also has some of the highest Magical stats, similar to Thoth.

Titania gains access to Ice and Wind skills such as Mabufula and Magarula, which is great since you will be running into enemy waves who are weak to these two skills. You can fuse Titania after you have unlocked the Lovers social link with Yukari to get a good amount of XP for your Persona.

Arcana: The Lovers

Fusion: Dominion + Ose

4) Cu Chulainn

Cu Chulainn is a Physical type Persona (Image via Atlus)

Cu Chulainn is one of the best Personas in Persona 3 Reload for several reasons. He is an all-in-one in terms of providing support for the team, as his kit consists of several buffing abilities like Matarukaja and a debuff cleansing skill like Dekaja. Apart from this, he can also buff Physical attacks with his Charge ability.

This skill comes in handy with his attacking abilities that do Physical (Pierce) damage to enemies. Cu Chulainn is a Persona that you should fuse.

Arcana: The Tower

Fusion: Loa + Incubus

5) Anubis

Anubis is one of the best Personas in Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

The god of Judgement from Egyptian Mythology, Anubis is a Persona who has no weaknesses. He is neutral to all attacks and can outright block Light and Dark damage. Anubis can also learn Makarakarn, which grants a protective barrier that repels magic attacks cast on allies.

His arsenal consists of both Light and Dark spells, which makes him one of the best Personas in Persona 3 Reload that you should fuse if you are having a hard time during the middle part of the game.

Arcana: The Judgement

Fusion: Yatagarasu + Sandman

