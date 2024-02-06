How to romance Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload

The option to romance Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload is one of many features that the game has retained from its previous iterations. However, significant changes have been made to her social link, which has been revamped to be akin to something from Persona 5 Royal. As one of the most well-known characters in Persona 3, many will inevitably want to end up with the daughter of the renowned Kirijo family.

If you wish to romance Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload, this article will cover all the major decisions you will need to make.

A guide to romance Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload

Mitsuru is a third-year student at the Gekkoukan High School (Image via Atlus)

Mitsuru is one of the characters you will meet at the start of the game alongside fellow S.E.E.S member Yukari Takeba. She will initially act as the navigator but will soon join you on the frontline after the battle with the Emperor and Empress.

Mitsuru's social link will give you access to the Empress Arcana, after which you can start it in December. You will need to level up the Academics social stat to its maximum rank of 6 if you want to unlock her social rank and romance Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload.

Let's look into her social link guide and the options you should choose to unlock her romance.

Rank 1 to 2

You can select any option to begin the social link. By the end of this particular link, you will be able to romance Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload.

Rank 2 to 3

You cannot romance Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload yet. Select the following options to increase your Social Link rank quickly.

"Sometimes my own ignorance truly astounds me..."

"Why not give it a try?" (1 pts)

"Maybe he's just maturing..."

"Are you happy?" (3 pts)

"It's the most peculiar feeling."

"Maybe you're anxious." (1 pts)

Rank 3 to 4

"In just a short while, we'll be looking back on these days with nostalgia."

"Did something happen?" (1 pts)

"What does marriage mean to you?"

"It's all for love." (3 pts)

Rank 4 to 5

"It seems a lot of thought goes into the design and construction of a movie theater."

"Glad you enjoyed it." (3 pts)

"She's likely more suited to riding a motorcycle than I am, as well."

"You're not suited?" (1 pts)

"Well, fantasizing can be fun in its own way."

"Let's go for a ride." (3 pts)

Rank 5 to 6

"..........."

"Need some help?" (1 pts)

"This is the best solution for everyone involved..."

"Is it really?" (1 pts)

"So...I won't run from my fate."

"Are you sure about this?" (1 pts)

"I'll do something about it." (3 pts)

Rank 6 to 7

Or...is that too selfish a request?

"I don't mind at all." (3 pts)

Rank 7 to 8

"Talking to you has become something of an outlet for me. Heh, I'm sure you're sick of it by now."

"Vent all you want." (1 pts)

"Ah...Keep in mind, this is a what-if scenario."

"That's up to you."

"How dare you say that?"

"Don't insult her father!" (3 pts)

"Please excuse me."

"Don't give in." (3 pts)

Rank 8 to 9

This stage will unlock the option to romance Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload.

"I'm sorry for what happened last time."

"It made me happy." (3 pts)

"...I feel like I'm going to die of embarrassment."

"I love you too." (triggers the romance)

"I'm sorry but..." (does not trigger the romance)

This covers all the major choices you must follow to romance Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload.

Check out more Persona 3 Reload guides and articles:

Persona 3 Reload review II All trophies and achievements II All voice actors in Persona 3 Reload II Beginner tips for P3 Reload II How to defeat the Reaper